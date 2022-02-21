Classes for older adults who want to be more active and for those who need relief from arthritis pain will begin next week in Cherokee, Enid and Hennessey.
The "Stay Active & Independent for Life" (SAIL) program will be from 1-2 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday from Feb. 28 through April 6 at the Cherokee Public Library, 123 S. Grand; and from 10-11 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday starting March 1 at First Presbyterian Church in Enid.
The "Walk with Ease" program will be from 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday from March 1 through April 7 at the Hennessey Senior Center, 620 E. 2nd; and at 4 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday from March 1 through April 7 at First Presbyterian Church in Enid.
Performing exercise that improves strength, balance and fitness is critical for staying active and reducing the risk of falls. SAIL, a fitness program for older adults that can be done sitting down or standing up, was designed with those principles in mind.
Each class includes warm-ups, stretching, cardio, balance and strengthening exercises, as well as time to cool down. The class can help improve balance and posture, strengthen muscles, improve quality of sleep, enhance stamina, increase energy levels, relieve stress, improve cardiovascular functions and lower high blood pressure.
Classes are free, but registration is required, and space is limited to allow for proper social distancing. Participants are encouraged to wear a mask.
To register for SAIL in either Cherokee or Enid, call (580) 402-9196 or email tina-ruding@ouhsc.edu.
Walk with Ease was designed for people interested in walking groups — those who need relief from arthritis pain or who just want to be active.
Sessions begin with a short discussion important to successful walking or arthritis management. Participants will develop an individual walking plan and learn stretching techniques and tips to improve current mobility and endurance.
The information and strategies are based on research in arthritis management, exercise science and behavior change. The program will provide participants with ways to reduce the pain and discomfort of arthritis, increase balance, strength and walking pace, build confidence in the ability to be physically active, improve overall health, develop walking plan to meet individual needs and stay motivated.
Like SAIL, Walk with Ease classes are free, but registration is required, and space is limited to allow for proper social distancing. Those who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine are asked to wear a mask.
To register for Walk with Ease in Enid or Hennessey or for more information, call (580) 402-9196 or email tina-ruding@ouhsc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.