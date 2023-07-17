ENID, Okla. — A single-vehicle accident Monday, July 17, 2023, injured one person and forced the closure of a portion of Oklahoma 132 for about 45 minutes.
Kaitlyn Sierra Hendrick, 26, of Alva, was traveling southbound on Oklahoma 132 in a Kenworth semi when she went off the road to the right and lost control while regaining the road, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Hendrick departed the roadway again to the right and her vehicle rolled once. OHP reported failure to maintain the lane as the cause of the accident.
A medical helicopter transported Hendrick from the scene to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she was admitted in stable condition with trunk internal, head, arm and leg injuries, according to the report.
The accident happened at 8:05 a.m. Monday on Oklahoma 132 about half a mile south of the intersection with Keowee Road, about 1 mile west and 1.5 miles south of Hillsdale.
Oklahoma 132 was closed from 8:42 a.m. to 9:27 a.m. to allow the medical helicopter to land.
