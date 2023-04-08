GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. — Voters in Garfield County who want absentee ballots mailed to them for the upcoming May 9, 2023, special election should apply soon.
According to a press release from the Garfield County Election Board, absentee ballots are available to all registered voters — provided they are eligible to vote in the election requested. No excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot.
The deadline for requesting absentee ballots for the May 9 special election, is by 5 p.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023. A resolution that will be on voters’ ballots for that special election calls for a 0.30%, or 30 cents on every $100 spent, increase to the county sales tax rate for 15 years to fund the operation, maintenance, construction, equipping and improvement of Garfield County Detention Facility.
Voters can submit an absentee ballot request using the OK Voter Portal at https://oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Request forms are also available at https://oklahoma.gov/elections and at GCEB, located at 903 Failing.
GCEB Secretary Coulten Cue reminded voters, in the release, to allow time for an absentee ballot to be received, completed and returned by mail to GCEB.
“With some exceptions, all absentee ballot affidavits must be notarized before being returned,” Cue said in the release. “Voters should give themselves plenty of time to make sure all steps have been followed and that the ballot is returned on time in order to be counted.”
Voters exempt from having an absentee ballot affidavit notarized include people who are physically incapacitated and who care for physically incapacitated individuals who cannot be left alone, according to the release. Voters who request a “physically incapacitated” ballot must have the signature on their absentee ballot affidavit witnessed by two people.
Military personnel and residents living overseas, along with their spouses and dependents, are also eligible for certain allowances, the release states.
Military personnel should contact the Voting Services Officer in their unit for an absentee ballot application. Residents living overseas may obtain absentee ballot applications from any United States military installation or U.S. embassy or consulate. Military personnel and overseas citizens who are already registered voters in Oklahoma may apply for absentee ballots using the OK Voter Portal at https://oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Those who need to complete a new voter registration application should apply through the Federal Voting Assistance Program at https://FVAP.gov.
All completed absentee ballots must be in the hands of GCEB by no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.
GCEB, located at 903 Failing, is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For questions, please contact GCEB by calling (580) 237-6016 or emailing GarfieldCounty@elections.ok.gov.
