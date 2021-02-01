Garfield County voters have until the end of Tuesday to apply for an absentee ballot to vote in the Feb. 9 election.
Garfield County Election Board, at 903 Failing, will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for already-registered voters to request an application.
Those who request an absentee ballot after 5 p.m. won't receive one for next week's election, election board secretary Michael Frisbie said.
Early voting for the Feb. 9 election will be Thursday through Friday.
Also through Wednesday, candidates can file for April 6's municipal general elections.
So far, as of Monday, one person has filed for office: Jane Shaw for trustee in the town of North Enid.
Resolutions for special candidate and proposition elections to be held in April are due Thursday.
Voters have until March 12 to register to vote in April's elections, which also will include board of education general elections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.