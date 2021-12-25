ENID, Okla. — Voters in Garfield County who want absentee ballots mailed to them for elections in 2022 should apply now.
According to a press release from Garfield County Election Board, registered voters may request absentee ballots for a specific election or for a full calendar year.
No excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot.
Jody Helm, GCEB secretary, said in the release that there are many ways to apply for absentee ballots.
“For many voters, the easiest way to apply is online through the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal,” Helm said. “Voters can also fill out an application at the county election board or simply write us a letter.”
Letters, for those who choose to write them, must contain:
• Your name, resident address, and signature.
• Name of the school district in which you reside.
• Name of your city if you reside in city limits.
• Address where you want your ballots mailed.
• Type of election.
• List of elections for which you are requesting absentee ballots. You may only request ballots for elections in which you are eligible to vote.
Voters who are in nursing homes, physically incapacitated or care for someone who cannot be left unattended should mention these restrictions in their request, according to Helm.
This information activates special procedures that make voting and returning absentee ballots easier, the release states.
Voters can request absentee ballots electronically using the OK Voter Portal at https://oklahoma.gov/elec tions/ovp.
To download a paper application, visit the Oklahoma State Election Board website at https://oklahoma.gov/elections.
For more information on absentee voting, contact Garfield County Election Board by calling (580) 237-6016 or emailing GarfieldCounty@elections.ok.gov.
