Another rally protesting newly limited access to abortions will be held in Enid on Sunday in the wake of the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Reclaiming Independence, hosted by the pro-abortion rights group Bans Off Our Bodies, will be 6-9 p.m. Sunday, July 3, 2022, at St. Stephen AME Church, 701 E. Park.
Catina Sundvall, a licensed professional counselor with Peace of Mind & Wellness and local organizer for Bans Off Our Bodies, said Sunday’s gathering is in direct response to the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe vs. Wade, which made abortion access a constitutional right in 1973.
However, Sundvall said, the event also calls for action to support other marginalized groups likely to suffer as a result of the court’s precedent, especially the LGBTQ+ community.
“When human rights are attacked we must rage together to say no more,” Sundvall said in a press release. “I will not go gently into this night. I will rage against the dying of the light,” she added, paraphrasing the late poet Dylan Thomas.
While the rally will take place on the grounds of Holy Cross Orthodox-Catholic Church, the Rev. Fr. James Neal, priest at Holy Cross and co-host of the event, said it will be a secular gathering open to all traditions.
Neal said his own faith led him to reach out to Sundvall to help organize the rally.
“In the last several days, we have seen more than half our population lose all sovereignty over their own bodies, and a critical blow to separation of church and state and true religious freedom,” Neal said, referring to a Monday’s Supreme Court decision which defined a Washington high school football coach praying on the field of a public school as free speech, not excluded under the Constitution’s First Amendment establishment clause.
“As a priest, I am bound by numerous biblical demands that we fight for social justice and stand by the oppressed,” Neal said. “If I remained silent, if I took no action in this moment, I would be grossly negligent in my duties, as a Christian in general and certainly as a priest.”
Speakers are planned for the rally, and attendees will have an opportunity to share their experiences and concerns.
A meal will be served during the event. Neal said Holy Cross is providing meat and buns for the meal, but is asking for help with sides, drinks and desserts. Seating will be provided, but attendees are asked to bring their own bag chairs in case more seating is needed.
For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page at www.fb.me/e/1UNg9vgvr.
