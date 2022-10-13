ENID, Okla. — An AARP Smart Driver Volunteer Course has been scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in the conference room of the Garfield County Extension Office, 316 East Oxford.
The course, which is designed to help possibly lower auto insurance premiums, update drivers on laws and offer strategies for driving safely longer, is sponsored by Garfield County Oklahoma State University Extension and the AARP. It will begin at 9 a.m. and last until around 3:30 p.m., with a break for lunch. It is open to the public, and there is no test associated with the course.
AARP has offered driver safety courses since 1979 and released an updated version of the course in 2022 to address the changes in the driving landscape and vehicles since many drivers received licenses.
“Everyone can benefit from the updated curriculum,” said Kevin R. Hackett, local AARP Smart Driver volunteer instructor. “As the number of older drivers increase, it is critical that we optimize the driving experience for capable older adults by helping them become more confident, knowledgeable drivers to reduce social isolation issues and financial costs, while making the roads safer for all.”
Insurance companies often will offer a reduction on auto insurance rates for up to three years when a certificate of course completion is provided.
Those interested in the course can sign up by contacting the Extension center at (580) 237-1228. For more information about the course, contact Hackett at (405) 714-1002.
The cost of the course is $20 for AARP Members who bring their cards or $25 for non-AARP members. All attending should bring their driver’s license as they will need their numbers. Participants will receive a guidebook as part of the course.
