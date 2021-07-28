ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma Bible Academy will continue social distance seating, but otherwise is planning on returning back to normal for the next school year.
Headmaster Andrew Wilkins said he “is excited to return to some sense of normalcy” during the 2021-22 school year. Seating in classes will stay socially distanced according to CDC guidelines, but other measures taken during the pandemic have been pulled back for the time being.
The school was not planning to implement a “vaccine passport” program before Gov. Kevin Stitt’s executive order barring state agencies from requiring vaccinations.
“Putting out mandates goes against the culture of our school, the culture of our community,” Wilkins said.
With the increased spread of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus, Wilkins said OBA is prepared to handle it similarly to the last 18 months. Parents, teachers and students were happy with how OBA handled the pandemic’s initial shutdowns, Wilkins said, so they are prepared to implement the same plans if they need to.
The school also will be expanding its faith programs, increasing prayer time to encourage “more doing of our faith,” Wilkins said. The school aims to help anchor students and new teachers in forming the spiritual aspect of the Christian faith through worship.
As for academic programs, Wilkins predicts OBA will be on the top 10 list of schools in Oklahoma based on average ACT scores. In the 2020-21 school year, OBA’s average ACT score was their second highest in the history of OBA, just behind the previous year’s score, a 26.8 average.
The school has seen a slight increase in enrollment compared to the previous school year, Wilkins said. Some families chose to enroll for online schools or courses during the 2020-21 school year, and Wilkins said he is excited to have those students back.
The school also will be welcoming five new teachers to its staff. Wilkins said he is happy with the “people God has brought them” and is looking forward to helping them adjust to the Christian culture at the school.
“They’re going to help us further the mission of our school,” Wilkins said. “I just know it.”
