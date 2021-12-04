ENID, Okla. — Red carpet, twinkling lights and bright accents brought hundreds out to raise money for the Junior Welfare League of Enid.
The Enid Junior Welfare League’s 18th annual Charity Gala: A Night in Tinseltown was hosted at Stride Bank Center Saturday evening, Dec. 4, to fund the league’s charitable causes.
“We are so excited, it takes a year to plan this event,” said Casie Vos, president of JWL. “It is so magical to see it all come together. We are ready to raise money for our amazing beneficiaries. We love seeing this community come together to raise money in support of our mission this year.”
The gala brings together generations of league members, their loved ones, supportive businesses and generous individuals for an elegant evening of entertainment, food, live and silent auctions and fun, according to the JWL website.
JWL is an 80-year-old organization of women caring for the community’s welfare and growth, hosting the gala to raise funds to distribute to local nonprofits.
Amanda Goodpasture, project chair for JWL, said it really takes a whole community to pull together this event and fundraise for their local beneficiaries.
“It is a group effort and there are a lot of businesses that give year after year, because they love the mission of JWL — a collective group of women that have the community’s heart in their foresight, see needs and take action on those needs,” Goodpasture said.
The three 2021 beneficiaries are Youth Leadership Greater Enid, Main Street Enid and Garfield County Child Advocacy Council.
Each year, two to five nonprofits in Garfield County are selected based upon a grant application process.
“We want to give back to and to be able to answer those needs that have needs, broad or specific,” Goodpasture said. “We are very intentional with what we do. It takes a whole, entire year to select beneficiaries, fundraise and plan the next gala.”
Throughout the year, JWL’s downtown consignment store, Return Engagement, and its cookbook also fund things like filling RSVP of Enid’s pantries.
“We help a lot with the schools. If there is a need, teachers let us know,” Goodpasture said. “We are able to get backpacks, toiletries, clothing items within that day.”
Last year was a record fundraising year for JWL’s gala, with $111,000 raises, she said. League members said they hope to raise over $100,000 to fund their 2022 community contributions, with the sale of hundreds of live and silent auction items donated by local businesses.
“It was tremendous. The community truly rallied around us last year, just knowing that nonprofits had greater needs than ever during the pandemic, which has unfortunately carried over into 2021,” she said. “We still have so many needs that we need to fill.”
The all-woman organization has been in Enid for decades. Several league members follow their mother and grandmothers’ philanthropic legacy and involvement in the league, Goodpasture said.
“I love hearing stories from the daughters of past league members that said they used to play in the consignment store as a child, and are now current members. That is a philanthropic legacy, it is so needed,” she said.
