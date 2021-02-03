ENID, Okla. — Husband. Supportive. Father. Provider. Patient. Boss. Innovative. Hardworking. Friend. Christian. Generous. Respected. Tender-hearted. These words are just a handful of the things James “Jim” Evans was to his family, friends and the community of Enid.
Evans, a longtime and involved resident of Enid and former president and CEO of Evans Drug Center, died Jan. 29, but his memory and legacy will continue on as he is remembered by his family, friends and former employees.
His son Steve Appling best described him by saying though he worked hard, he always made time for those he cared about.
“Even if it was three o’clock in the middle of the workday, and we had a baseball game, you’d see him drive up at the last minute just so he could watch you play, and then he’d be back in the car and then back down to the office,” Appling said. “He just made that time to do that kind of stuff.”
Evans accomplished a lot during his 81 years on Earth. He was born in Enid, and he married Flora Beth Cassody and had five children: Jamie, Greg, Sally, Robert and Joseph. In 1978, he married Betty Schmidt, who had two children of her own: Steve and Denise. The blended family grew up together, and they each have fond memories together and with Evans.
Doug Frantz has been a friend of Evans since about 1970, but their families go way back — they even have the same great-grandmother, Frantz said.
“(Evans was) a good friend and a lot of fun,” Frantz said. “I had lunch with him from time to time and always enjoyed his friendship.”
Evans Drug Corp. was founded in 1897 by Evans’ grandfather Samuel Evans and his brothers Charlie and Nate. Evans began working there alongside his father Wilfred Evans in 1959, taking over as CEO and president in 1984 or 1985 before retiring and selling his side of the store to his partner Kyle Whitehead in 2015.
Whitehead began working at Evans Drug Center as a partner in 2000, doing a “handshake deal in the parking lot” and helping the business evolve over the years with Evans. Whitehead said he couldn’t have asked for a better partner in Evans and that he learned a lot from him.
“He and I would disagree on things, and then several months later, I would typically find out he was the one that was correct,” Whitehead said with a chuckle. “His life experiences sure played in helping me grow as a businessman and as a person. He was one of those types of partners. He was the good sounding board, always kept things in perspective, and then became, beyond partners, just a good friend.”
Though Evans left Evans Drug Center and Whitehead took over, their relationship never changed. Whitehead said he found comfort and security knowing his former partner was always a phone call away.
“We would still go to lunch, we would talk, you know, talk business,” Whitehead said. “He would call occasionally and just check up on me, and I would bounce ideas off him … With him passing, there’s a little bit of, ‘Huh, who am I going to ask now?”
Ruth Buller, a former employee of Evans Drug Center, started out as an assistant manager at Evans Drug Center’s Westgate Shopping Center location in 1988, going up in the ranks to become the general manager of the store at 1006 W. Willow in 2003.
“I worked for (Evans Drug Center) for 28 years ... (Evans) was the best boss I ever had,” Buller said. “Jim had a lot of long-term employees. It was not unusual for his employees to be there for 25, 30 years … That says a lot about the company, about the way that Jim ran the business and the type of boss he was that he could maintain his employees for that length of time.”
She not only considered Evans her employer but one of her dearest friends. She went on business trips for Evans Drug Center and traveled a lot with Evans and his wife Betty, but one of the most memorable trips for Buller was whenever she had to fly to Philadelphia — it was her first time flying, right after 9/11.
“He said, ‘I’m going to send you to Philadelphia,’ and I’m going, ‘Uh, what?’” Buller said. “The thought that went through my mind was, ‘Do I tell him that I’ve never been on an airplane? Do I tell him that I don’t want to fly?”
Buller didn’t tell Evans and never did, but she said that trip ended up being “awesome.” She said Evans was the one who always told her, “You can do it.”
“I appreciated every year that I got to work with him,” Buller said. “He was just a fantastic boss, a fantastic man — I just couldn’t say enough good things about him.”
Whitehead said Evans was never afraid of change when it came to the business.
“I talked about putting in a home-infusion pharmacy in the back, and I went into his office, and we sat there and talked about it. The next morning, he is in the back of the building with his tape measure out and has a couple of our employees moving stuff out, and he was already starting to build it, and we were just in the talking stages, but that just exemplifies who he is ... He wasn’t a talker — he was a doer.”
All of Evans’ kids even worked the store, inheriting his work ethic — ironically telling his daughter Denise Tucker that she needed to not work so hard, which his kids laughed about.
Curtis Tucker, owner of Enid Buzz, actually met his wife through Evans and Betty — their daughter Denise. Tucker worked for Evans Drug Center as an advertising director for around 10 years after moving to Enid from Oklahoma City to take the job.
“If it wasn’t for Jim and Betty, I wouldn’t be up in Enid,” Tucker said. “I did an ad, they said, ‘You gotta put the sales batch in the computer,’ and I said, ‘OK, what’s a sales batch, and what’s a computer?’ So they helped me to turn on a computer, and without that, I would have never gotten into computers, the internet, all the things that I did, so basically, everything that I have today is due to Jim Evans.”
Denise had told Tucker that she wouldn’t date him since he worked with her dad, so Tucker got Evans’ approval, and they’ve been married for almost 23 years now.
“He was the best father-in-law ever,” Tucker said. “He just did everything for us. Anytime we needed anything, he was always there to help out — he and Betty.”
Betty went along with Evans on some of his business trips, and he even brought his kids during their senior years in high school, taking them to places such as Chicago and New York City.
“He took advantage of those opportunities with his kids — one-on-one time with each of us,” Appling said.
The family took many trips to Marco Island, Fla., to their winter home and to Minnesota in the summers, where they had a cabin on Deer Lake, where they would ride on a jet ski and a sailboat, build puzzles together, go fishing and then host fish fries — things the kids all remember as good memories, and even as they got older, they would bring their own families out to visit Evans and Betty at the Florida and Minnesota homes.
Evans also was a man of faith, his daughter Sally Dayton said. He was a deacon, elder and trustee of First Presbyterian Church, where he attended for many years with Frantz, and Frantz said Evans and Betty often would host Bible studies at their house. He also was a founding and active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.
“He was quite involved in Enid’s community,” Frantz said. “He was mover and a shaker.”
Appling said of everything his father was — a member of Grand National Quail Club, Oakwood Country Club and Enid Rotary Club, a licensed pilot, a golfer, a businessman, a friend, a traveler, a Christian and so much more — “dad” was how he best remembered him.
“There are fathers out there that are sometimes in their kids’ lives, there are fathers that are present a lot of the times, but then there are dads,” he said, “and dads are people that are there for their kids, are always available, are loving on them, taking care of them — he was a dad.”
