ENID, Okla. — One of the most joyful people in Enid says she is addicted to making people smile.
Meredith Galland, bell ringer for Salvation Army out front of Jumbo Foods at Willow and Cleveland, is known across town for her singing and dancing.
Galland has been a bell ringer for 13 years now. Her way of contributing to Salvation Army is through eliciting attention for “the bucket.” She said it’s all about the smiles for her.
“I was just a bell ringer, standing there ringing the bell, when I first started,” Galland said. “I really just became addicted to people smiling at me, laughing, singing along and dancing. It’s wonderful.”
Adults and children alike stop to dance and sing along with her as they walk by.
“Honestly, I don’t think I sound very good as a singer out there,” Galland said. “The point isn’t how good I sound, it’s the joy of Christmastime. I absolutely love it.”
Galland said it doesn’t look like Salvation Army will make its goal, but said she is out there doing her absolute best to make sure that it’s all about the smiles.
She moved to Enid 13 years ago from Seattle. There, she had a seasonal job where she sold flowers on a street corner for Valentines Day and Mother’s Day. She was so good at it that her boss would put her out on Thanksgiving and Christmas, as well, if she wanted to work.
“I have always just taken things to another level and done my best,” she said. “I found that with doing that job, standing out on a street corner selling flowers, trying to get people’s attention as they drive by, that I was just really good at getting people’s attention.”
When Galland moved to Enid, she missed that part of the job, and as she walked by Salvation Army bell ringers her first year here, she knew she wanted to get involved.
“There are a million benefits to the singing and dancing I’ve got going on out there,” Galland said. “It keeps me happy, other people get to smile, and I know that I’m doing the best that I can for the Salvation Army.”
Galland is facing back surgery the first of next year, to help deal with problems she has been battling for 25 years. She said she shouldn’t be out there standing, but said she is willing to ring in a wheelchair.
“I have no plans to leave Enid, and I will be out there ringing that bell no matter what happens,” she said.
