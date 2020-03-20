The coronavirus pandemic has us all on edge. Thus, we want to update you on how the News & Eagle staff is covering the story locally to inform you with accurate and timely news about the disease.
We, like you, are dealing with a public health and economic crisis the dimensions of which we have never experienced before. We understand the frustrations over not knowing when it will end. A mixture of facts and rumors abound, so we know it is vitally important to credibly report local aspects of the pandemic.
Reporters, some working remotely for safety, are checking with local and state news sources and health officials throughout the day for information on how the outbreak affects your safety, schools, businesses, restaurants, events, health care facilities and other everyday activities.
They are diligently asking questions and writing stories, taking photos and shooting video to keep apace of breaking news, reporting COVID-19 concerns, and providing useful information.
It is our intent to be your primary source of local information on the coronavirus, a responsibility we take seriously. But we cannot do it alone. We need your questions and concerns. We need you to share your stories of coping or helping others in this time of need, and examples of heroism, caring and helping hands. Please contact our newsroom at editor@enidnews.com, (580) 548-8163, or Facebook.com/EnidNews to help widen our local coverage.
We want to inform you, not scare you. We are in this stressful time together, and together we will get through it.
We pursue this goal despite the economic impact the crisis has on our business. Lost advertising revenue from reduced business activity and closed stores is real.
In order to provide a public service to the region during this crisis, we have given non-subscribers access to our website’s breaking news coverage of the coronavirus outbreak at EnidNews.com/virus. It is our hope those readers, too, will find the information useful and consider a subscription to help defray the cost of our local coverage.
This is a special, caring community. We wish everyone good health and safety. Please know that all of us at the News & Eagle are committed to keeping you informed about the ever-expanding story of the coronavirus.
~ Jeff Funk, publisher
~ Rob Collins, editor
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
