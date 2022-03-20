'A massive effort': Area fire departments work together in fighting wildfires

Lisa White and her family were prepared for the worst as ash rained down near their home in Major County last weekend.
Bags filled with key essentials, including important documents and clothing, had already been packed, and sprinklers all around the Whites’ house were dampening everything outside.
They would have been one of the first residents to evacuate the area if the Ames fire jumped the road near their house.
Luckily, the blaze didn’t cross the pavement, but White said being ready for those ”just-in-case” moments is important when living in Oklahoma, especially in more rural areas.
“You pay a lot more attention to (wildfires) because they can destroy your livelihood in one day,” White said. “You just go into a survival mode.”
The fire had begun as a controlled burn on March 10, and two days later, the property owner called out the Ames Volunteer Fire Department to check the burn piles.
Shortly after, fire trucks and strike teams from surrounding areas were called out to the area because the fire picked back up and moved into some trees that hadn’t burned yet.
The Ames Fire ended up burning an estimated 2,103 acres, one of several recent wildfires that have spread across Northwest Oklahoma during the state’s worsening wildfire season.
When the conditions are just right, wildfires can go from bad to worse “in a matter of minutes,” Ames Fire Chief Mike Willey said. Piles of tree limbs, some plastics and hay bales are long-lasting fuels for wildfires and can stay hot for days.
“It was 48 hours later, at least, before this fire got out of control,” he said.
Wildfire conditions
With variables like foliage, dryness, low humidity/dew point temperatures and high wind speeds, local officials say just one spark can ignite a wildfire.
Wind can blow away embers from controlled burns that aren’t fully extinguished and start a wildfire. Clusters of trees in wooded areas can all catch fire quickly, said Mike Honigsberg, director of Enid and Garfield County Emergency Management.
Wildfires most often occur from late fall to early spring — when grasses are dormant and the state receives little precipitation — as well as in July and August.
Currently, much of Oklahoma (especially the western part of the state) is in an extreme drought and has been for several months, said Andy James, fire management chief/assistant director with Oklahoma Forestry Services.
The drought, James said, is influenced by warmer, drier conditions from La Niña weather patterns.
“This particular influence is above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation, and that’s a really bad combination for not only creating drought but also intensifying drought,” James said.
He said leaves, twigs, branches, trees, grass and any other combustible, naturally occurring fuels are also exposed to high winds and solar radiation during this time of year, so combined with a drought and La Niña, these factors can increase the likelihood of fires occurring.
Increasing occurrence
Droughts like the current one are becoming more common, James said, and wildfires in recent years also typically started under conditions similar to what Oklahoma is seeing now.
Some of the largest Oklahoma wildfires in state history occurred from 2016 to 2018, including the Rhea fire in Dewey County, which burned more than 286,000 acres.
James said over the last 10 years, OFS has responded to an annual average of 1,093 fires for more than 209,000 acres burned.
For decades, OFS’ average fire size was a little over 30 acres.
Since January, though, OFS had responded to 454 fires for 51,973 acres burned, or an average 92 acres burned.
“We’ve almost tripled that, so that’s an indicator of just how dry the fuels are and just how problematic and how difficult firefighting conditions are,” he said.
As of March 14, 28 counties in Oklahoma have burn bans in place, including Alfalfa, Blaine, Major, Noble and Woodward counties, according to OFS. Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher and Woods counties do not.
‘Working together’
Local volunteer fire departments within each county typically are always on standby during the wildfire season.
Willey said most fire departments act as “one big family,” especially during wildfire season, as multiple units from the nearest areas and outside will work together to “fight the battle.”
“Even though it may not be our county, and it may not be even the closest fire departments to us — we’re still one big family,” Willey said. “If we’re needed, we know they’re in trouble.”
Garfield County’s fire task force comprises three teams that can be deployed to different wildfires occurring in the area and surrounding counties. Each team in the task force is made up of firefighters and resources from different fire departments.
“It’s a massive effort with all of the fire departments, and we all work great together here in Garfield County,” said Honigsberg, who is also the fire chief of the Hillsdale-Carrier Fire Department. “Especially now in a drought situation, we all know what happens when the fire gets going.”
For the most part, only one vehicle is taken from fire departments at any given time.
Honigsberg said resources from the Hunter, Kremlin, Covington and Lahoma areas were brought in for a fire in northern Garfield County last week.
“That still kept people and trucks here,” he said. “We just try not to deplete an area because that’s dangerous — if something happens there, now it’s going to take longer to get there.”
Preparing and preventing
Oklahomans can be prepared for wildfires by having defensible space around their homes. Homeowners can keep their grass mowed short, limb up their trees and not keep combustible materials around their houses.
Honigsberg also asked that Oklahomans be mindful of their actions during droughts, and especially when their county of residence is in a burn ban.
“We’re just asking people to not burn anything,” he said. “Keep your eyes peeled for smoke or fire, and call 911 if you see anything.”
Willey urged anyone conducting controlled burns to check weather forecasts, especially wind speeds, keep watch until the fire is completely extinguished and to, most importantly, notify the proper authorities.
White, the Major County homeowner, said it’s important for Oklahomans who live in areas where wildfires can occur and spread quickly to be prepared during wildfire season.
“At the end of the day, the property is just a property,” she said, “It’d be super sad if we lost it, but I would very much prefer that everybody ... comes home safe.”