'A massive effort': Area fire departments work together in fighting wildfires

Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High around 80F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.