Learn what COVID-19 tests are available and how the testing process works at several locations in Enid and Garfield County.
Garfield County Health Department
8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Friday
2501 Mercer Drive
What COVID tests are available? PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test, which takes 2-3 days for results.
How do I sign up? Call ahead of time to schedule an appointment at (580) 233-0650.
What should I bring? Photo ID and insurance card, if available.
How does testing work? Drive-through testing site outside. A nurse deep-swabs both nasal passages.
How much does it cost? Free.
Vaccines also available? Yes — Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.
Enid Veterans Affairs Clinic
8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. M-F
401 S. 3rd
What COVID tests are available? PCR test, with results in 3-4 days.
How do I sign up? Appointment required by either messaging or calling your VA health care provider, or scheduling an appointment online at www.va.gov/health-care/schedule-view-va-appointments.
What should I bring? Your Veteran Health ID Card and appointment confirmation.
How much does it cost? Free to veterans enrolled in VA health care.
Vaccines also available? Yes, for all veterans, spouses, caregivers and benefits recipients.
Xpress Wellness Urgent Care
8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday
1-7 p.m. Sunday
220 S. Van Buren
What COVID tests are available? Rapid test, which takes about 15-20 minutes for results.
How do I sign up? Online only at www.clockwisemd.com/hospitals/848/visits/new
What should I bring? Photo ID, insurance card, payment for co-pay or self-pay.
How does testing work? Check in at the front desk, either wait in the reception area or in your car. A nurse does a nasal swab.
How much does it cost? Co-pay now being required.
Vaccines also available? No.
Enid Live Well
Open from 9-3 M-F
2111 N. Van Buren
What COVID tests are available? PCR test and rapid test.
How do I sign up? Online with two forms at enidlivewell.com or in-person.
How does testing work? Drive-up testing. Enter the rear, receive the links for intake forms, then drive to the front for a swab from doctors.
What should I bring? A copy of your ID, a credit card and insurance card.
How much does it cost? PCR is free — there is no co-pay or deductible charge, though insurance companies will receive a bill.
A rapid test is charged $100, and you will receive a super-bill to send to insurance reimbursement.
Vaccines also available? Yes, along with free treatment for COVID symptoms.
Walgreens Pharmacy
929 W. Garriott: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. M-F; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun
3915 W. Garriott: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. M-F; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat; noon-6 p.m. Sun
What COVID tests are available? PCR and rapid tests, available for 3-year-olds and up, as well as at-home rapid tests and antigen tests with results within an hour.
How do I sign up? Complete an online questionnaire at www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing.
What should I bring? A copy of your confirmation email, insurance card/voucher and photo ID for a minor’s guardian.
How does testing work? Go to the pharmacy drive-through at the Walgreens location, then administer the nasal swab yourself.
How much does it cost? Free.
Vaccines also available? Pfizer, sign up online or over the phone at 1 (800) 925-4733.
CVS
930 W. Garriott
Testing location temporarily closed.
