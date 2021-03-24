ENID, Okla. — The Oakwood Mall vaccination clinic is preparing for Phase 4 as Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Tuesday morning that COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to anyone older than 16 starting next week.
Beginning Monday, all Oklahomans who are 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine, which is “monumental,” said Maggie Jackson, regional director of community engagement and planning for OSDH.
“We are really looking forward to being able to serve any Oklahoman that wants a vaccine without any barriers,” Jackson said. “It feels like a great milestone.”
The move will give access to about 500,000 Oklahoman residents who were not in the prior three phases, said Keith Reed, Oklahoma’s deputy health commissioner, Tuesday morning.
The Pfizer vaccine is available for 16- and 17-year-olds, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available to those 18 and older. At the Oakwood Mall vaccination clinic, only the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available.
Jackson said appointments for next week will open Wednesday afternoon and can be made online at www.vaccinate.oklahoma.gov/en-US/ or by calling 211, and the clinic will run 8 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday.
Jackson said the Health Department also is able to help people get an appointment.
For Jackson, Phase 4 hits closer to home.
“Personally, my own husband is in Phase 4 ... I’m excited just for friends and family that are ready to get it,” she said. “We didn’t know exactly when it would open up to everybody, and ... it’s gone by so fast.”
For the past few weeks since Phase 3 opened up, Jackson said the supply and demand has reversed since the clinic first opened.
“The demand was so high in the beginning with limited supply ... (Now) we have enough vaccines for those who want it, and we’ve reached a lot of people.”
Jackson said there are plenty of spots available for this week, and she encourages those in Phase 3 who have not yet been vaccinated to come this week for their first dose.
The vaccination clinic will be administering vaccines this weekend, too, where walk-ins will be accepted.
Around 30,000 vaccines have been administered at the vaccination clinic, Jackson said. Across the state, 1,259,577 vaccines have been administered in total, according to OSDH’s Weekly Epidemiology Report from March 7-13.
The report also shows that 24.5% of those 16 and older and 61.5% of people 65 and older have received the prime dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of March 15, and 14.3% and 46.4%, respectively, have completed the series of the vaccine.
Jackson said if anyone has questions about the vaccine to reach out.
“If they feel hesitant, talk to their health care provider, and if they have any questions or concerns, we would love to talk to them about what research we know about and encourage them to come get a shot,” she said. “The idea of herd immunity is it takes a lot of us to work together, so we’re asking everybody to get the shot to help their neighbors, too.”
Daily update
As Phase 4 was announced, the state reported 184 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 435,634, with 373 as the seven-day rolling average.
The CDC/NCHS Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates, was at 7,728 on Tuesday, an increase of 24 since Monday. The CDC also showed Tuesday that there are 4,242 confirmed deaths and 608 probable deaths for a total of 4,850, with 60 of those in the last seven days.
In its latest Weekly Epidemiology Report, OSDH said from March 7-13, there were 3,631 cases reported and 87 deaths, decreases of 15% and 47.9%, respectively, from the previous week of Feb. 28 through March 6.
Joli Stone, deputy state epidemiologist, said in a statement last week that OSDH would be making a “number of changes” to its COVID-19 data dashboard in order to “better represent Oklahoma’s COVID-19 data.”
All data on its dashboard will be updated every Wednesday, including immunization, CDC and OSDH case investigation data, along with its Weekly Epidemiology Report, COVID-19 Risk Level System and vaccine data.
