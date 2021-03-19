A lot of little voices filled the air this week at Leonardo’s Children’s Museum’s spring break camp.
Around 62 kids in total have showed up to the camp, “Spring Break Cruise 2021,” so far with one day to go, said Camp Director Kendra Humphries.
Although it’s been a little messy and noisy this week, Humphries said it’s “a good noise to hear.”
“They’re really enjoying getting messy — all the shaving cream, and (Wednesday), they made bubbles that had food coloring in them. They had blue all over their faces and blue all over their hands and their clothes, but it’s so good to see kids making a mess and making a lot of noise again,” Humphries said. “It’s a lot of noise, but I love to hear it.”
Leonardo’s hosted the five-day camp from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and each day has been filled with its own activities, themes and STEAM-focused curriculums.
To follow COVID-19 safety measures, masks were requested but not required, and the groups of kids — preschool, kindergarten, first- and second-graders and third-graders and up — each have their own areas for classes and for playing, and they have different rotations outside at Adventure Quest.
Monday’s theme was “Mexican Beach Party,” Tuesday’s was “Disney Play Day,” Wednesday’s was “Alaskan Cruise Day,” Thursday’s was “Time Travel Day” and Friday will be “Superhero Island Day.”
“Tuesday was ‘Disney Day’ — that was so much fun,” Humphries said. “They had so many awesome art projects, they did some Jack Skellington stuff, and they made little baby Yoda finger puppets. They were the cutest, and on Monday, they made little Mexican sombreros.”
On Thursday, kids got to make dinosaurs and robots for “Time Travel Day” and explored different decades — Humphries even traveled back to the ‘50s with her outfit — and Friday’s theme called for the Avengers to assemble — or any other superhero, from Marvel to D.C. and beyond.
Humphries said a couple of the seven or eight teachers were planning on dressing up for “Superhero Island Day,” as were a few kids.
“Some of the kids have requested that they wear like a Spider-Man costume or a Batman costume,” she said. “Wear whatever you want to wear.”
Humphries said the “Alaskan Cruise Day” theme was perfect for the cold weather Wednesday, and the kids got to do a lot of art projects with the Northern Lights.
For an artsy 10-year-old like Carsyn Felix, that was the best day of the entire week.
“I really liked (Wednesday’s), which was “Alaskan Cruise Day,” Felix said. “I like doing the art — it’s my favorite part.”
For 6-year-old Bonnie Bowers, who said she’s been having fun all week, getting to play is her favorite part.
Overall, Humphries said there haven’t been any major issues and things have run smoothly during the spring break camp.
“The kids are having a lot of fun,” she said. “They get to go outside the museum to Adventure Quest and get to go into the museum, just have some fun. They’re making stuff with blocks and puzzles, and we’re just trying to keep them stimulated throughout the day.”
As one of the campers, Felix agreed and liked how the camp went.
“I think (the camp is) good for us kids so we can get out and do something for spring break,” she said.
Leonardo’s also has an eight-week long summer camp program and is accepting applications for it. Each week has a different theme. For more information on programs and camps, visit www.leonardos.org or call (580) 233-2787.
During spring break, Leonardo’s extended its hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. After this Saturday, the museum will go back to regular hours of operation: noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
