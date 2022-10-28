ENID, Okla. — Hunter Turner wouldn’t say what all ingredients went into his “secret” chili recipe.
But whatever they were, the chili that Turner made for Oklahoma Natural Gas’s booth at United Way of Northwest Oklahoma’s 34th annual Chili Cook-Off struck a chord with judges.
The chili took first place in Judge's Chili Choice, and it was Turner’s first-ever appearance at the annual event, which saw a total of 42 total participants.
“It feels pretty good to win,” said Turner, a service technician with ONG. “I liked the experience of it all.”
Kyle Gann, a construction foreman with ONG, said the company hosts its own chili fundraiser for United Way, and then the best chili from that goes on to be in the Chili Cook-Off.
Gann said ONG participates in the Chili Cook-Off every year to raise money for “a good cause,” as all proceeds go toward United Way’s 14 partner agencies.
“(The Chili Cook-Off) is important because it brings people in the community together,” Gann said, “and it’s great to be able to come out and do things like this.”
Edward Jones Investments came in second place in Judge’s Choice Chili, with TCK Wealth Management taking home third place.
Several booths were decorated for this year's theme, "Chillin’ with the Superheroes," and RSVP of Enid won Best-Decorated Booth.
Christy Baker, executive director of RSVP, said the nonprofit organization participates to let members of the community know what services are provided there for senior citizens and to support United Way.
Attendees were able to vote for their favorite chili by dropping money off at each booth.
The city of Enid secured the first place spot in Top Dollar Chili, having raised $4,941.16. Stride Bank won second place $2,244.79, and coming in third with $1,803.50 raised was Messer-Bowers Insurance. Groendyke Transport raised $947 to take the fourth place slot.
Dan Schiedel, executive director of United Way, said Friday’s event — which typically brings in around $20,000 — was successful, adding that he was happy to see the hundreds of people who attended.
“I'm humbled,” Schiedel said. “I'm just so thankful we have so many superheroes in our community and for each individual person that has come here to support United Way.”
Kyle Ivory was one of those individuals. He and the “whole kit and kaboodle” crew members who are all working on the Kaw Lake Pipeline were able to all have lunch together at the Chili Cook-Off.
Ivory said he’d heard about the annual event last year from Muralikumar Katta-Muddanna, now the city of Enid’s engineering director, and had marked his calendar to go this year.
“We got a nice, little break from the typical drudgery, and it was a nice day for chili,” said Ivory, who lives in Piedmont. “We’re just out here supporting the town we’re working in.”
Mackenzy Cleveland, director of development at Youth and family Services of North Central Oklahoma, said the event is a great way to get the community together, adding that she’s been so impressed with Enid and its “giving nature” since she moved here last year.
“(The Chili Cook-Off) is just a great way to give back and just really get everybody together, have a good time and eat chili,” she said.
“It’s a great way to bring awareness to what United Way is,” Chelsey Bowls, the financial manager at YFS, added. “A lot of organizations here are partner agencies of United Way, so we’re here supporting them, and in turn, they support us.”
Ryan Simpson and Kelly Holder, instructors of Autry Technology Center‘s culinary arts program, said the Chili Cook-Off is a great way to expose their students to outside-of-the-classroom opportunities.
“Especially with stuff like this — they get to be face-to-face with and talk to people who are coming up and receiving their product,” Simpson said.
Students in both the morning and afternoon classes first competed to make the best chili, and it was the morning class’ chili that was chosen to be presented at the Chili Cook-Off.
“It’s good to meet people and … get your name out there,” said Shyonta Hutson, one of three students there on Friday.
“No two chilis are the same, which made it fun because everyone has a different viewpoint on what should be in the final recipe,” said Alex Harrison, another Autry Tech student in the culinary arts program. “Plus, (the Chili Cook-Off) brings the community closer together … to bond over chili.”
Holder said United Way does so much for the local community, and the annual event helps show students that their skills — from culinary to graphic design — can be used to better serve, too.
Simpson added that he’s a big believer in, “Any reason to have fun is a good reason.”
“And the Chili Cook-Off is just a fun way for people to just do something that's not outside of their normal lives, but it’s still going toward a good cause,” Simpson said. “It checks off every box for me.”
