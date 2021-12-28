ENID, Okla. — A buffalo surrounded by a flock of scissor-tailed flycatchers practically emerged from the canvas being displayed in the lobby at NBC Oklahoma’s Enid branch.
The towering 84-by-60-inch oil on canvas painting titled “Homecoming,” painted by renowned artist John Newsom was unveiled at NBC’s 17th annual Oklahoma Artist Series.
Newsom returned to his native Enid to celebrate his commissioned piece on Tuesday, Dec. 28, as the bank hosted a celebration for its new art piece.
NBC Chairman Ken Ferguson began the bank’s annual artist series.
“We wanted something to give away to our customers as holiday gifts, so if we commissioned a piece of art. We could hand out posters, postcards and signed and numbered prints,” Ferguson said.
People came to NBC’s Altus, Enid, Kingfisher and Oklahoma City locations just to see the art.
“John grew up across the street from me, when I lived in Enid,” Ferguson said. “I knew him as a little kid. For him to paint ‘Homecoming’ is amazing. It’s great for him to come home to show off this new piece and see his parents and teachers.”
‘Return to the homeland’
The painting “Homecoming” was based on many symbols of Oklahoma.
Born in Kansas and raised in Enid, Newsom utilizes pieces of Oklahoma’s flora and fauna to form the basis for many of his works.
A painting created in the vertical landscape of his current home of New York, juxtaposed by the horizontal landscapes of Oklahoma, really made Newsom’s return to Enid feel full circle.
“No matter how known the work becomes, you’re still outside of it because what you release to the world is the painting is the artwork, it’s not the self,” Newsom said. “It’s not about the physical self that is behind it, it’s about the artwork. It’s nice to be able to interface with an audience, when in actuality, it’s the paintings that are doing all of the interfacing.”
Newsom’s works, including “Homecoming,” will be at the Oklahoma Contemporary Museum for a retrospective titled “Nature’s Course” in March. The museum exhibition features 31 paintings over the last 20 years.
The Oklahoma Contemporary exhibit will run from March 24 to Aug. 15, 2022.
“It’s a big deal,” Newsom said. “I am working on the brother/sister painting to this ‘Homecoming’ painting. It’s the title piece for the exhibition. It has a herd of buffalo. (‘Homecoming’) is the singular buffalo. I really read it like an allegorical self-portrait.
“The artist is the symbol of return to the homeland. I painted that painting in New York and to have it here in Enid is just unbelievable.”
Newsom said when Ferguson asked him to participate in the NBC Oklahoma Artist series, he immediately was attracted to the outline given to him.
A few of Newsom’s former teachers came by the reception Tuesday to greet him.
“Mrs. Dowma came by. She was my English teacher at Emerson and it was fantastic to see her,” he said. “One of my assignments from her class was to read ‘The Outsiders.’ Through life’s journey and experience, I was introduced to Matt Dillon, now he and I are very good friends. He was in ‘The Outsiders’ movie. He is going to be participating in the programming at the Oklahoma Contemporary.”
From seeing his teacher to befriending the actor from a movie based on a book that meant so much to Newsom as a youth, really touched him, he said.
Newsom has participated in exhibitions all over the world. The experienced artist has collections at dozens of famous galleries and museums. On Jan. 22, Newsom will begin his debut in Bejing.
“This is my debut in Enid. This is definitely a first and very, very close to the heart,” he said. “I painted the ‘Homecoming’ painting with this in mind. To be here to share it has made the journey very rewarding. Growing up as a youth here, I had dreams to go out and explore the world as a painter. Now, I’m back here sharing it as a mature artist.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.