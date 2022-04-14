ENID, Okla. — The life of A Fuego Pizzeria has come full circle with the Enid restaurant set to close its doors this weekend.
From its beginnings in a food truck, to a brick-and-mortar restaurant and now back to a food truck again, A Fuego has been around Enid for more than a decade, serving hot and fresh food.
Owner Marco Alvarez opened his first pizza truck in Enid in 2011, before opening the restaurant in 2012.
The restaurant, at 1518 E. Broadway, will close its doors Saturday, April 16. A Fuego will operate exclusively out of a food truck after this weekend.
“My health is not the best,” he said Wednesday. “I have been closing a lot this year. My wife, Maria, is not in the best shape either. The sales are the same, the margin is lower because the merchandise cost is so high.”
The family plans on being open two days a week in the truck and will attend smaller events. Alvarez plans to sell pizza, calzones and lasagna from the truck.
Daughter Maria Gonzalez is her father’s right hand, he said. She will help Alvarez run their Facebook so they can keep their customers updated on their location and service times.
Alvarez began working with pizza when he was 21, living in his native Puerto Rico. He has owned multiple trucks and built his own kitchens. His last food truck was sold in 2020. His new food truck is 18 feet long and features their signature red and green pizzeria design.
“I am relaxed, but also sad. But I’ve made a lot of friends,” he said. “We will see how it goes this time. There are a lot of memories here.”
Alvarez started the business with his late brother-in-law, Victor Valentino.
“I have made a lot of friends,” Alvarez said, as he motioned over to the Rust family eating lunch at A Fuego.
Jeff and Cara Rust were at A Fuego on Wednesday with their 1-year-old daughter, Sadie, who had her own slice of pizza. Her dad said she loves pizza but not the jalapenos. Jeff said their favorite pizza is the half hamburger jalapeno and pepperoni pizza.
“We have been coming here since he first started,” he said. “We wish him the very best. He is a good guy, very kind and caring. Everybody loves his pizza and loves him. He comes out and greets you every time. That means a lot when you go to a restaurant, and sits down to have a conversation with you.”
