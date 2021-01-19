The night was full of noise in Enid High School’s big, blue, new gym.
Sneakers squeaked across the polished hardwood floor as girls from both EHS and OKC Storm shuffled around playing basketball.
A referee whistle pierced through the open space, while an announcer made calls over the new PA system. Pom squad members brushed their pom-poms together from the sidelines, while pairs or groups of families sat talking over the game along rising bleachers.
To mark the gym’s grand opening half an hour later, EHS Big Blue Band performers then stood in socially distanced formation as they started their set with the instantly recognizable ascending opening notes of the state song.
EHS’ concert choir stood behind the nosebleeds to perform a rendition of “Great God Almighty,” and the pom and cheer squads both took to the floor for energetic routines.
While the Pacers faced another loss Tuesday, 65-32, EHS got a huge win when Enid Public Schools officially opened the new gym and adjacent performing arts center Tuesday night in a ceremony that had been delayed around four times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2,000-seat gym was completed in February but hadn’t been used for games until volleyball this fall. The new facilities also include a competitive wrestling room, as well as performing arts classrooms and a black box theatre, which opened last fall.
Retired professional basketball player Brent Price — whose former jerseys hang alongside his brother Mark’s on the gym wall, as the only two EHS grads to make it all the way to the NBA — said he loved playing in the city’s old Convention Hall, but said he never would’ve dreamed of getting to play in a place like the new gymnasium.
“It’s like a dream come true,” Price told those in attendance.
In his remarks, EPS Superintendent Darrell Floyd named all those involved with the project and with the district for their work on the two biggest projects from the almost $93 million bond issue Enid voters passed in 2016.
One of those standing was former EPS board member Willa Jo Fowler, who served Office 4 for more than 45 years before stepping down in October. Fowler also served on the bond oversight committee with a dozen others.
The district’s Fowler Early Childhood Center, which also was constructed from the bond funding, is named in her honor.
Tuesday night was almost a 50-year dream come true for Fowler, she said during her remarks.
The dream to build a gymnasium for the high school was alive when she said she first joined the board in 1975, shortly after which another board member flew a group down to see a college’s field house for inspiration.
The up-and-down economy didn’t let those dreams come to fruition at the time, Fowler said, until a group of community leaders finally decided the time was right to push for a bond issue in the mid-2010s.
“This facility does not meet my dreams,” she said, before continuing: “I’ll clarify that and say, it so far exceeds any dreams I had for any facility in End, Oklahoma. And I couldn’t be happier. I’m happier for the generations of players, coaches, patrons — all of those who will use this facility and appreciate it generations to come.”
Voters in 2016 approved EPS’ two propositions in over-60% supermajorities. The first $90.23 million was to repair, remodel and build new district facilities, increase safety and security measures on campuses, improve technology infrastructure and provide one mobile device per student, and add fine arts and athletic facilities. The second $2.5 million proposition approved transportation upgrades.
“We were able to do everything we outlined in our bond package, and we were able to get every single one of those things done under budget,” Floyd said Tuesday night.
Floyd said $19 million went to the two latter facility projects for the high school.
Those facilities were the bond issue’s “flagship project,” construction project manager Jessica Nelson said prior to the ceremony in a VIP room away from the noise coming from the gym.
Every district building was touched by the bond issue, Nelson said, from new furniture orders, playground installations, fencing in alleyways to building a single classroom wall.
For four years, Nelson and her bond issue construction management team, Michael Shuck and Craig Munkres, worked with end users such as the school’s wrestling, basketball and performing arts department to incorporate design input into the facilities.
Architecture firm MA+ and construction manager at-risk Hinson Construction deserved credit for their hard work, she said.
The new performing arts center’s digital media studio is now located in the same building as the drama department. As the drama teacher can conducts rehearsals, at the same time, media students and staff can help with lighting, maintaining equipment and filming.
“When you live it every day, it’s a daily thing you have to really work to get right,” Nelson said. “I think the (COVID) situation hindered that, but being in here right now, and seeing it used by people who have been waiting years for this, it’s pretty gratifying. And it’s humbling.”
