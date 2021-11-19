ENID, Okla. — A high number of vehicle accidents were reported throughout Enid on Thursday and Friday, according to Enid Police Department.
EPD responded to 12 incidents on Thursday, including two accidents that resulted in injuries and at least half a dozen that occurred on Garriott.
Police spokesperson Cass Rains said many officers also had been out of the office throughout Friday responding scenes of collisions and other incidents around town. Reports for Friday's incidents were not immediately available Friday afternoon.
“There’s no rhyme or reason to it,” he said.
At 6:47 p.m. Thursday Judy Olsen, 74, of Enid, suffered possible injuries in a rollover accident at 100 South Garland.
According to an EPD report, her southbound Nissan left the roadway at the intersection of South Garland and Cedar Ridge, hit the curb, drove into a ditch and rolled onto its top before stopping.
Olsen was extricated and transported with unknown injuries by Life EMS to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center. Her condition was unknown, according to EPD.
Another collision between two vehicles had been reported earlier at 6 p.m. at the same intersection, with no injuries reported.
Also on Thursday, all five people in a Ford Crown Victoria suffered possible injuries in a collision at 3:04 p.m. at 6th and Broadway, after the driver of a Ford Explorer hit the vehicle. All the occupants were taken to Enid hospitals, while the two drivers disputed whether or not the Ford Explorer ran a stop sign, according to EPD.
Officers reported all the other incidents had no injuries or minor damage.
Vehicle incidents reported elsewhere on Garriott included three collisions at the intersection with Oakwood: a side-swipe at around noon; a rear-end near the intersection at around 5:45 p.m; and a double rear-end involving three vehicles at the intersection at around 6 p.m.
A Chevrolet Silverado was exiting a private drive on the 1500 block of West Garriott when it was struck by an eastbound Chevrolet Caprice.
Two vehicle accidents involved damage to private property, and on two other occasions, drivers hit deer that were crossing the roadway on the edges of town.
