A civic duty: Jury service important part of judicial process

Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 79F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.