A civic duty: Jury service important part of judicial process

ENID, Okla. — When TaShanna Armstrong opened a mailed letter several years ago, she had a thought most people have whenever they see what was inside it.
“I thought, ‘Man, I don’t want to do this,’” she said of receiving a summons for jury service in Garfield County.
Armstrong, an Enid native, had been in courtrooms before as a Court-Appointed Special Advocate, but never before as a juror.
Eventually, though, Armstrong was called to serve as a juror in a trial for a civil case in 2015, and by the end of it, her thoughts had changed, as she realized how important juries are — it was her “civic duty.”
“Serving on a jury is important because you have multiple people’s viewpoints and perspectives when it comes to the verdict,” she said.
According to the United States Courts, jury service is a way for citizens to participate in the judicial process. Each district court, like the one at 114 W. Broadway in Enid, randomly selects citizens’ names from a list of registered voters and people with driver’s licenses who live in the area.
Janelle Sharp, who’s been Garfield County’s court clerk, said her office — which has the responsibility of sending out jury summonses — sends out about 3,000 of them per year, with the list of potentially eligible people coming from the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.
That means those few thousand individuals are prospective jurors for the next year and may be contacted to report to the Garfield County Court House for jury duty within that time frame.
Each of the jury summonses sent out has instructions included. Within five days of receiving a jury summons, the person must log onto a website and register for jury duty.
Sharp said about 50% to 75% of those 3,000 each year respond.
“I know it frustrates a lot of people, but it is a civic duty,” she said. “Our court system wouldn’t be the way it is today if we didn’t have juries, and every time a jury comes in, I try to express that we’re glad they’re here.”
Exemptions and disqualifications
There are a few exemptions and disqualifications listed on jury summonses.
Individuals who are over 70 years old or who have served as grand or petit jurors during the previous five years won’t be compelled to serve as jurors.
The Court may excuse or discharge potential jurors if they have a mental or physical condition that causes them to be incapable of performing jury service; or if jury service would cause undue or extreme physical or financial hardship.
District Judge Paul Woodward said he ultimately makes those decisions to excuse or discharge jurors for those reasons. For mental or physical conditions, a letter from a physician must be provided.
Justices of the Supreme Court; appellate or district court judges; sheriffs or deputy sheriffs; licenced attorneys engaged in the practice of law; and legislators during session of the Legislature or involved in state business are all not qualified to serve as jurors, as are persons who have been convicted of any felony or served a term of imprisonment in any penitentiary for the commission of a felony — provided any such citizen convicted who has been fully restored to their civil rights shall be eligible to serve as a juror.
Jailers or law enforcement officers are eligible to serve on noncriminal actions only, and, upon request, both a breastfeeding mother and a member of the U.S. Armed Forces serving on active duty during a time or war or declared hostilities will be exempt from jury service.
People who have moved out of the state, but still have an Oklahoma driver’s license, must provide proof of their new residency to be excluded, and someone over 70 years old can also request to be taken out of the pool permanently, Sharp said.
The jury process
Woodward said both the prosecution and the defense in every criminal case have the right for a trial. If either party wants a trial by jury, one will happen.
Sharp said there have been four jury trials in 2023 so far and 10 since the start of the fiscal year in July 2022 and that, for each trial, a random pool of people are selected to appear at the courthouse via an automatic jury management system.
Since 2007, Woodward has presided over approximately 80 trials, with an average of between five and seven per year.
The number of potential jurors called depends on what the judge presiding over the case calls for. Woodward said it varies depending on what each case entails, but it could be anywhere from 25 to 50 people.
Armstrong said on the day she was called to the courthouse, there were about 30 potential jurors called for the wrongful death civil case.
Potential jurors go through “voir dire,” which is a preliminary examination of a witness or a juror by a judge or counsel.
They are asked a number of questions to see if there’s anything in their personal lives that would disqualify them from the trial.
“For instance, if one of the key witnesses in a case is their neighbor and they hang out all the time, or they’re related — we get all those people excused,” Woodward said.
“They really get into who you are as a person,” Armstrong said.
Both the State and the Defense are able to ask the potential jurors questions, as well, and each party gets a limited number — depending on what type of case it is — of “peremptory challenges,” where they can excuse them without providing a reason.
Once the jurors and any alternates are finalized, jurors are responsible for listening to all of the evidence presented to them. They’re not able to discuss the case until after closing arguments are made.
Armstrong said after she was chosen, she was nervous but interested in being a juror. The trial itself took three days.
She said she felt the responsibility of the case, as the jurors were making decisions that impacted several people’s lives.
After hearing all the evidence, the judge instructs the jury on the applicable law, and the jurors are then sequestered to make their decision and also must pick a foreman to give their verdict.
Armstrong said it took her and her fellow jurors three or four hours to deliberate. She said some jurors had questions, and each of them gave their opinions before they gave their final decision, which was in favor of the plaintiff.
A worthwhile duty
The only thing Armstrong said was challenging about serving on a jury was the loss of pay from her employer at the time, though she said everything else was taken care of to make sure they were all comfortable while at the courthouse, such as providing water and giving them breaks.
Jurors do receive compensation for serving, as well as reimbursements for mileage, Sharp said. Jurors also receive meals while sequestered.
The rate for Oklahoma was $20 per day until recently. House Bill 1024, which became a law on Friday, June 2, 2023, raised the daily rate to $50, and it will be effective Nov. 1, 2023.
Woodward said, from his perspective as a judge, jury duty is important, as it’s a way for citizens to have a say in the justice system and help ensure everyone receives a fair trial.
“Next to serving in the Armed Forces and actually defending our rights, to me, it’s the most important right we have — to be able to be tried by our peers,” he said. “It’s such a protection against the government. They don’t get to decide who gets charged and who gets convicted. The jury of our peers do, and it’s such a great right we have. …
“There is a cost, such as missing work or activities, but it’s worth it. It’s a duty for all citizens to perform.”