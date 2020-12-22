Enid, OK (73701)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun, with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 64F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.