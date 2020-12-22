Park Avenue Thrift recently provided a surprise $12,500 grant to Leonardo’s Children’s Museum, which will enable the museum to keep one of its most popular exhibits open until summer 2021.
Tracy Bittle, executive director at Leonardo’s, said the grant came at a crucial time for the children’s museum, which, like many nonprofits, has had a hard time raising needed funds during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This very grim year has hit many nonprofits very hard, and Leonardo’s is included,” Bittle said in a press release. “Seventy days of shutdown resulted in tremendous amounts of lost income, and currently the museum is only operating at approximately 30% as the pandemic lingers.”
Those hard financial times led Leonardo’s to expect to have to relinquish early The Oklahoma Museum Network’s popular Keva Block exhibit, which rotates through partner museums for a fee.
“Most nonprofits are having to make tough decisions,” Bittle said. “As Leonardo’s faced cutting this exhibit, Park Avenue performed a Christmas miracle and is funding the $12,500 to keep it.
“By doing this we can keep the current Keva Block exhibit and can look forward to another high-quality educational display by March 2021,” Bittle said. “This is a beautiful example of two nonprofit organizations working together to benefit Enid and northwest Oklahoma’s families. Park Avenue Thrift is our biggest community partner and I cannot thank them enough.”
Park Avenue Thrift donates funding from its thrift store into the community through nonprofit organizations in the form of grants. Leonardo’s Children’s Museum received assistance earlier this year with operating expenses.
Because of that earlier grant, Bittle said the most recent assistance was a surprise.
“Leonardo’s does so much for our children and community,” said Stela Jantzen, Park Avenue Thrift executive director. “We are so thrilled that thanks to our community’s generous donations and support, Park Avenue is able to help keep this wonderful exhibit at Leonardo’s.”
