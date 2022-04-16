ENID, Okla. — Law enforcement agencies in Garfield County recognized local 911 dispatchers during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.
Every year, during the second week of April, telecommunications personnel in the public safety community across the United States are honored for their service.
Jess Harlow, 911 supervisor at Enid Police Department’s dispatch center, said 911 dispatchers deserve recognition for the work they do, as they obtain essential information, remain calm, calm others down and send appropriate responders to the right location.
“We celebrate National Public Safety Telecommunications Week because the men and women who take emergency calls for police, fire and EMS are often overlooked,” she said. “We are the first, first responders; being the first point of contact with the public for emergency calls.”
Four dispatch centers operate in Garfield County: the EPD dispatch center, which is where all 911 calls go first; Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Life EMS.
More than 5,000 emergency calls have come into EPD’s dispatch center in 2022 so far, and in 2021, there were a total of 21,783.
Jordyn Becenti, 911 supervisor at Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, said it’s nice to be recognized during NPSTW each year because dispatchers are the “voices in the dark” on what could potentially be the worst day of someone’s life.
“There’s so much behind the scenes that a lot of people don’t realize,” she said. “We just appreciate the recognition.”
Sheriff Cory Rink said being a dispatcher can be a “thankless job.”
“That’s why we want to make sure our dispatchers know that we are proud of the work that they do,” Rink said. “And I want to thank all the dispatchers in Garfield County. … They all work hard, and they all have the same goals in mind.”
Becenti said during NPSTW, the seven full-time and three part-time dispatchers each received gift baskets, and Rink and Undersheriff Ryan Fuxa cooked a meal for them to all enjoy.
At EPD, Harlow said dispatchers and civilian employees participated in a “spirit week,” dressing up for pre-approved, themed days.
Meals were provided to EPD’s 15 dispatchers, and several local businesses donated items so each dispatcher received an appreciation gift.
Harlow reminded community members that 911 is for emergencies and that there are several administrative lines for non-emergency calls.
She also said for any accidental 911 calls, callers should remain on the line and let the dispatcher know it was an accident.
Becenti and other GCSO dispatchers asked callers to give the address of their emergencies and reminded them that once they call and an address is known, first responders already are on their way, even though dispatchers will keep asking questions about the situation.
The dispatchers always said to never hesitate calling when something is wrong.
“We get a lot of calls like, ‘I’m so sorry. I don’t mean to be a burden,’ … We’re always here is the thing. Always, always, always.”
EPD dispatcher Wendy Howell said, for the past 12 years, she has enjoyed being the first point-of-contact in helping the residents of Enid and Garfield County.
“Stressful, intense, hectic, hilarious, emotional and rewarding sums up the type of 12-hour shifts we have,” she said.
Harlow also thanked the Enid community.
“We are so lucky and appreciative to live and work in such a caring and supportive community,” she said.
EPD has job openings for dispatchers available, so anybody interested in becoming an EPD dispatcher can submit applications through the city of Enid’s website.
Becenti said part-time positions are available at GCSO, and anybody seeking applications or more information on what it takes to be a dispatcher can call GCSO at (580) 237-0244.
