Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) will host a career fair at Stride Bank Center on Wednesday to assist claimants as they search for employment opportunities and employers as they actively look to fill open positions.{/span}{p class=”p2”}“We look forward to hosting Enid-area employers and those looking for employment at our career fair this Wednesday,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC executive director. “Participating employers have nearly 900 positions available and ready to be filled in the Garfield County area. Right now is a great time for claimants to look for work, and we encourage anyone looking for employment to register and attend.”{p class=”p2”}Job seekers will find open positions across a variety of businesses and industries, including Oklahoma State University, Chandler Hospitality Group, Oakwood Country Club and Locke Supply Co.{p class=”p2”}“OESC is committed to supporting local workforce development in communities across the state of Oklahoma,” said Zumwalt. “I hope this event will create some relief for businesses in the area that have had trouble filling positions. Employers and job seekers will have the opportunity to network, apply for jobs across a variety of industries and even participate in on-site interviews. At the recent career fairs in Tulsa, some claimants were even hired on the same day.”{p class=”p2”}Pre-registration is not required, but the agency encourages Oklahomans in the Garfield County area to pre-register to attend the career fair. Claimants who attend can fulfill their weekly work search requirement and network with local employers. Registration information for the May 12 event can be found at {span class=”s1”}http://regpack.com/reg/oesc21{/span}.{p class=”p2”}{span class=”s1”} {/span}
900 positions available at OESC job fair in Enid
