GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. — The Garfield County Detention Facility graduated nine new detention officers on Friday.
Detention officers Zachary Elrod, Donald Yunker, Katelynn Miller, Tydonte Chester, Rebekalynn Burks, Kaileb Barnett, Andrew Tressler, Zachary Holt and Angelica Loghry were trained in more than 30 major topics over 88 hours.
Topics included conduct and ethics, jail operations and legal standards, use of force continuum, inmate management techniques, interpersonal communications, mental health response, conflict management, security and safety procedures, less than lethal certifications and CPR certification.
Jail administrator Ben Crooks said this group is the largest class the GCDF has had.
“Usually, we have probably 30% who don’t make it through the training. This class started with nine and finished with nine, so they’ve done a good job at grasping the concepts of our operations and have done really well,” he said.
The additions, Crooks said, bring the dentention center to 100% allocated detention officers — though not in terms of inmate-to-staff ratio, as the jail is operating at 150% capacity.
Now that the nine have graduated and were assigned to shifts Sunday, Crooks said the new detention officers will continue to do field training and shadow experienced detention officers through all the different aspects of operations.
Crooks said there is some turnover, so anybody who’s interested in applying to become a detention officer or wants to know more about the job can visit the GCDF, 1020 S. 10th, and ask to speak with somebody to get an application.
