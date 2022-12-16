The Mayors Council of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Municipal League are sponsoring an essay contest for eighth-graders from home, public and private schools throughout Oklahoma.
The essay is titled “If I Were Mayor, I Would ...” and students are urged to tell others what they would do as mayor to make their city or town a better place to live.
According to an OML press release, the contest gives students a chance to creatively use cognitive and grade-specific language arts skills and civics/social studies language. Entries will be judged on originality and appropriateness to the theme. Essays must display an understanding of the mayor’s position. Spelling, grammar and legibility also will be considered by the judges. Three finalists will be chosen from the contest entries.
Essays must be received by Jan. 31, 2023. Winners will be honored at the annual Congress of Mayors on Feb. 10, 2023, in Oklahoma City.
Enid Mayor George Pankonin encouraged local students to participate.
“What I would like to know is how our younger folks would answer that question and here’s your chance," he said. "Please consider sharing your great ideas on how we should run our cities.”
For contest rules and more information, go to https://www.oml.org/if-i-were-mayor.
