H.E. Roya Rahmani, second from left, Embassy of Afghanistan ambassador to the United States, speaks with Airmen assigned to the 23d Wing before a graduation ceremony Nov. 13, 2020, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. The 81st Fighter Squadron graduated its last class of Afghan A-29 Super Tucano student pilots. During a five-year span, the 81st FS has graduated more than 30 Afghan pilots and 70 Afghan maintenance technicians who have successfully completed the 13-month syllabus of the program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taryn Butler)