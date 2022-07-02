ENID, Okla. — Gaslight Theatre pulled back the curtain to reveal its eight-show lineup for the 2022-2023 season on Friday.
Following a First Friday preview of Gaslight’s upcoming musical “Lucky Stiff,” theater members made the announcement — the opening show being Gaslight’s 29th annual Shakespeare in the Park, which was moved permanently last year from June to September.
The play “Macbeth” was previously announced and cast as an all-female production several weeks ago.
Charlet Ringwald, president of Gaslight’s board of directors, said she’s excited about the productions for both the theater and the Enid community.
Every year, a play selection committee of board members and volunteers takes applications for directors and shows, Ringwald said, and once all the applications are in, the committee conducts interviews.
“From there, (committee members) craft a season that provides high-quality entertainment to our community,” she said. “I think we have a great season of classics and new shows.”
The following productions this season will located at Gaslight Theatre unless otherwise stated:
• “Macbeth,” by William Shakespeare; directed by April Morrow and set for Sept. 9-11 at Government Springs Park.
• “Misery,” by William Goldman and based on the novel by Stephen King; directed by Tammy Wilson and set for Oct. 14-16 and 21-22.
• “Seussified Christmas Carol,” by Peter Bloedel; directed by Carmen Ball and set for Dec. 2-4 and 9-11.
• “Alice In Wonderland,” adapted by Michelle L. Vacca and based on Lewis Carroll’s classic tales. The annual Children’s Theatre, presented by Gaslight Teens, will be directed by Karen Loughman and is set for Jan. 21-22 and 28-29, 2023.
• “The Awesome 80s Prom,” by Ken Davenport. The annual dinner theater production will be directed by Charlet Ringwald and is set for Feb. 10-11 and 17-18 at Stride Bank Center.
• “The Odd Couple, Female Version,” by Neil Simon; directed by Ginny Shipley and set for March 17-19 and 24-25.
• “Arsenic and Old Lace,” by Joseph Kesselring; directed by Bailey Wilson and set for May 12-14 and 19-20.
• “Once,” the book by Enda Walsh, music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, based on the motion picture written and directed by John Carney; directed by Jason Maly and set for July 21-23 and 28-29.
Audition dates for the upcoming shows will be posted on Gaslight’s website at www.gaslighttheatre.org/audition and on its Facebook page. Auditions are open to everyone, Ringwald said, and for more information, call the box office at (580) 234-2307.
Standard pricing for main stage, non-musical productions is $18 for adults, $15 for active military, $8 for students and a group of 10 or more discount at $12 each.
Musical pricing for the main stage is $20 for adults, $17 for active military, $10 for students and a group of 10 or more discount at $15 each.
All tickets for Children’s Theatre are $5.
Dinner theater tickets are $65 — $480 for a table — and shows in the Turpin Theatre are all $10. Gaslight also offers a package of six tickets for the price of five to any regular season show on any performance date, but it is not valid for dinner theater, Children’s Theatre, kids’ drama camp productions or Turpin shows.
The last show of the current 2021-22 season will be “Lucky Stiff” on July 15-17 and 22-23. Tickets are available on Gaslight’s website and at the theater’s box office.
