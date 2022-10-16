Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. — Eight people graduated from the Garfield County Detention Facility’s basic detention officer training course Friday.
The new detention officers — six with Garfield County and two with Alfalfa County — completed 88 hours of training through a new partnership between GCDF and Autry Technology Center, which allows for more appropriate training spaces to enhance the program’s success.
Hugh Peck III, one of GCDF’s new detention officers, said he learned a lot in the two-week course about what happens in the day-to-day lives of detention officers.
“It pretty much sets you up for ... and really prepares you for — before you even step foot inside — what you’re going to expect and look forward to,” he said.
The seven other graduates were GCDF’s James Cayot, Brandon McClain, Courtney Seelke, Shelby Schwandt and John Tietz and Alfalfa County’s Sarah Endsley and Taylor Gilliland.
Curriculum in the course included general operational guidelines, inmate management techniques, mental health management techniques, use of force, CPR certification, non-lethal measures certifications, sanitation and maintenance of detention facilities, ethics, prison rape elimination act, professionalism and standards, interpersonal communications, report writing, stress management and more.
Jail administrator Ben Crooks said the entire class did really well and that the addition of the six new GCDF detention officers brings GCDF to 100% fully staffed.
“We’ll be able to better and more appropriately handle the operations,” Crooks said.
GCDF’s new hires will start their shifts Sunday or Monday, and Peck said he’s looking forward to it.
“Me, personally, I’m looking forward to making sure all the inmates are safe,” Peck said.
Crooks said he appreciates the new partnership with Autry Tech and looks forward to continuing it in the future.
“We provided all the instruction and material, and (Autry Tech) provided us a more professional space to conduct the training,” Crooks said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.