7 Clans Casino helped brighten Christmas for clients at 4RKids on Wednesday, providing stockings stuffed with Christmas gifts and treats.
Tricia Mitchell, executive director of 4RKids Foundation, said the stockings will be distributed to clients during this weekend’s “Sensory Santa” visit.
Mitchell said Sensory Santa is one of Santa’s specially-trained helpers, who knows how to visit with with children and adults with sensory disorders, who have trouble with the lights, noise and overstimulation of the usual Santa scene.
4RKids provides employment opportunities to adults with developmental disabilities, support and outreach to their families, and supports local enrichment opportunities for the developmentally disabled, including Miracle League and Special Olympics.
This Friday evening and Saturday morning, Santa will be visiting with individuals with special needs and their families at 4RKids, in private 10-minute sessions.
Mitchell said the one-on-one blocks of time give 4RKids clients and others with developmental disabilities a chance to visit with Santa without the hustle of a mall or special-event Santa visit.
“It gives them time to hang out with Santa, and enjoy it, without any pressure,” she said.
The sensory-friendly visits with Santa will be at 4RKids, 710 Overland Trail, 5-8 p.m. Friday, followed by an open Breakfast with Santa event, 9-10 a.m. Saturday, and more one-on-one visits, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Mitchell said 7 Clans Casino has helped with other 4RKids fundraisers and celebrations in the past, including Walk 4RKids, mud volleyball and the annual Halloween celebration, and were quick to respond when asked if they could help with stockings for Sensory Santa to hand out this weekend.
Jim Compton, public relations manager for 7 Clans Casino, said the project was an enjoyable way for casino staff to benefit the clients at 4RKids.
“We love doing things like this,” Compton said. “We had a lot of fun putting these together.”
Compton said give-back events, like this week’s at 4RKids, and upcoming benefits for regional food banks, are an important part of the culture at 7 Clans.
“We love 4RKids, and we want to do as much as can for them,” Compton said. “It’s just the idea of giving back to the community. The community has been there for us, and giving back, even through something small like this, is something we want to do.”
Mitchell said the stockings may seem like a small donation, but they will make a big impact with those who receive them.
“It’s a small thing, but it means a great deal to our clients, to receive something like this,” Mitchell said. “We are so appreciative of their support.”
In order to attend the Sensory Santa events you must register in advance on the events tab at https://www.4rkids.com/. There are limited spots available.
