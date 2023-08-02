ENID, Okla. — The sixth annual Enid Comic Con is set to take place 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Stride Bank Center, 302 S. Grand.
Tickets are $10 for each day, and there are not two-day passes available.
There will be celebrity guests, local and out-of-state vendors, costume contests and more.
Clint Randolph, of Clint Randolph Conventions and based in Colorado Springs, has helped put on Enid Comic Con since its inception. He also hosts conventions around the country, including in Texas, Wyoming and North Dakota, among others.
Randolph said the family friendly environment for Enid Comic Con is an opportunity for anybody to have fun.
“I keep it fun and laid back, just a good environment,” Randolph said. “Everybody can come, everybody can have fun. If you’re looking for something to buy, looking for something to sell, trade, if you’re looking for comic books, or toys, or artwork, cosplay or anything else you can think of, these shows have it.”
Randolph has attended comic-cons since 1992 and has hosted them since 2012. He said hosting conventions wasn’t a goal of his, but something that just fell to him naturally.
“Honestly, no. I was having fun just setting up, it’s a lot easier to set up at a show. But I didn’t honestly think about that until I went to San Diego Comic-Con in 2012. And my wife was like, ‘Why don’t you just host a show? You’ve had so much fun being there, why don’t you have people bring stuff to you this way instead of trying to go look for stuff?’ And it just kind of worked. My first show, we did it at a small hotel in Colorado Springs, Colo. We had about 400 people walk through the door and I was just ecstatic and it’s just rolled since then.”
There will be three celebrity guests in attendance during the entirety of both days for Comic Con. The special guests include Tami Erlin, an American actress, model, singer and fashion designer who played Pippi Longstocking in the 1988 movie “The New Adventures of Pippy Longstocking.” Also in attendance will be Mark Dodson, an American actor who voiced Salacious B. Crumb, the cackling Kowakian Monkey Lizard from “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi,” as well as voicing Ewoks in “Return of the Jedi” and additional characters for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” as well as voicing several characters for “Gremlins” and “Gremlins 2.” The third guest to be in attendance is Melanie Kohn, who played Lucy van Pelt in “Peanuts” during the 1970s. She portrayed Lucy in numerous specials and the film “Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown.”
“Every year is going to be different guests. You don’t want to have the same people coming several years in a row,” Randolph said. “But if you have a person come back every five or six years, it’s fine. As far as other shows, everybody has their own guests. All of the promoters think about how they can improve the show and have guests come in. Some are only strictly for anime or voice overs. I just keep it kind of a mix. A lot of the people I bring in are people that are friends of mine.”
Randolph said he still hasn’t gotten used to the occasional celebrity phone call, including Sam Jones, who played “Flash Gordon.”
“It’s weird getting a phone call out of the blue and hearing, ‘Hey, this is Sam Jones, I’d like to do one of your shows.’ And him calling me about a show is just not what I expected when I started doing these shows,” Randolph said.
The two-day event includes an adult costume contest at 5 p.m. Saturday and a children (12 and under) costume contest at 3 p.m. Sunday. There also will be an open gaming opportunity for Super Smash Bros. and other games, as well as a Pokemon learn and play opportunity for kids to learn the rules of playing Pokemon. There will be a panel on vintage action figures at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Randolph said he expects a similar crowd to attend this year’s event, which has brought between 1,200 and 1,600 people to the convention annually during the past five years, albeit with a smaller crowd in 2020 during the COVID pandemic. Randolph said he just wants people to “come out and enjoy the day.”
“Maybe find a comic book or a toy you’ve been looking for for awhile and come get it,” he said.
