The turbulent times of the 1960s, including the era’s most iconic characters — (clockwise from bottom left) Christopher Isherwood, novelist/playwright, portrayed by Dr. John Dennis Anderson; Alan Ginsberg, poet/writer, portrayed by Joey Madia; John Lennon, musician/activist, portrayed by Randy Noojin; Cass Elliot, singer, portrayed by Karen Vuranch; Dr. Timothy Leary, controversial psychologist, portrayed by Dr. Theodore Kachel — will be the subject of the 2022 Enid Chautauqua in the Park in the historic Humphrey Heritage Village at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center.
Alan Ginsberg (poet/writer) will be portrayed by Joey Madia during Enid Chautauqua in the Park at Humphrey Heritage Village in June 2022.
Christopher Isherwood (novelist/playwright) will be portrayed by Dr. John Dennis Anderson during Enid Chautauqua in the Park at Humphrey Heritage Village in June 2022.
Dr. Timothy Leary (controversial psychologist) will be portrayed by Dr. Theodore Kachel during Enid Chautauqua in the Park at Humphrey Heritage Village in June 2022.
John Lennon (musician/activist) will be portrayed by Randy Noojin during Enid Chautauqua in the Park at Humphrey Heritage Village in June 2022.
Cass Elliot (singer) will be portrayed by Karen Vuranch during Enid Chautauqua in the Park at Humphrey Heritage Village in June 2022.
’60s counterculture to be focus as Chautauqua performances return next week
ENID, Okla. — The turbulent times of the 1960s, including the era’s most iconic characters, will be the subject of this year’s Enid Chautauqua in the Park in the historic Humphrey Heritage Village at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center.
This is the first year for Chautauqua performances to be presented live since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Five scholars will visit Enid from June 14-18, 2022.
“Surviving the Sixties: Sex, Drugs & Rock ‘n’ Roll” will feature the characters of Alan Ginsberg, poet/writer, portrayed by Joey Madia; Christopher Isherwood, novelist/playwright, portrayed by Dr. John Dennis Anderson; Cass Elliot, singer, portrayed by Karen Vuranch; Dr. Timothy Leary, controversial psychologist, portrayed by Dr. Theodore Kachel; and John Lennon, musician/activist, portrayed by Randy Noojin.
The characters are listed in order of their appearance on the Tuesday through Saturday presentation schedule. The scholars, who travel to Oklahoma from across the country, spend years researching and perfecting their portrayals.
Daily workshops will be at 10:30 a.m. and noon Tuesday through Saturday in the Humphrey Heritage Village’s historic church. All events are free. For information about Chautauqua call (580) 237-1907, email csrhcinfo@okhistory.org or go to www.csrhc.org.
Enid Chautauqua is supported by Visit Enid, Park Avenue Thrift, Rick’s Pharmacy, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center and Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
