ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department gained six new officers after they were sworn in during a ceremony at city hall on Wednesday afternoon.
Standing before Judge James Long, officers Ben McGrath, Jerome Stonebarger, John Ames, Jonathan Delatorre, Justin Bailey and Thomas Duran swore to defend, enforce and obey the Constitution and the laws of the United States, the state of Oklahoma and the charter and ordinances of the city of Enid.
Five of the six men will start the department’s police academy in July to become certified with the Oklahoma Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training. Duran, who spent almost 12 years with the El Reno Police Department, is already CLEET-certified.
Ready to serve hometown
McGrath, a 23-year-old Enid native, said he always wanted to become a police officer. He spent three and a half years in the Army, and after getting out last year, he decided to pursue a law enforcement career in his hometown.
McGrath said he would like to become a K-9 officer or a member of the SWAT team someday, but he said his foremost goal with EPD is simple: “To protect and serve.”
“I’m just ready to serve my hometown,” McGrath said.
Stonebarger grew up in eastern Oklahoma, and he ended up finishing college at Northwestern Oklahoma State University, receiving a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
The 43-year-old spent many years working in a mental health-related field, for Child Welfare with the Department of Human Services and, most recently, in the oil field. However, Stonebarger said he’s always had an interest in law enforcement, as his father was a police officer and his degree was in criminology.
“I think being a little more seasoned, I have a little bit more life experiences — just in general with my age,” Stonebarger said. “I think that having a history working in Child Welfare as well as the Department of Mental Health — I believe those will both help me tremendously in just dealing with community interactions.”
Stonebarger said he doesn’t have any set goals with EPD yet — though he would like to eventually get his master’s degree — and he is looking forward to being a police officer.
“(I want to) make a difference in my community more than anything,” he said, “and become a role model for the younger generations, and just being a better person myself, as well.”
‘Making Enid a better place to live’
Ames, a Washington native, has been in Oklahoma for almost seven years, but only in Enid for a few weeks.
Ames spent five years in the Army and then worked as a civilian with the Air Force before becoming a stay-at-home parent for the past several years.
Looking to reenter the workforce, Ames wanted to be part of a team and help people, so he thought he’d apply at EPD.
Ames’ current goal as an EPD officer is to be seen as a valued member of the team by his associates and a public servant by the Enid community.
“I’m looking forward to helping out and just generally being part of the crew that makes Enid a better place to live — for my family and for everybody else,” he said.
‘Protect and serve’Delatorre has only been living in Enid for two weeks after moving from Chicago. He came to visit family nearby and said he fell in love with the town.
The 25-year-old has been interested in law enforcement since he was in middle school and said he now wants to help out the community.
“That’s all I want to do,” he said. “My parents come from a part of Mexico where, in town, everybody knows each other. That’s what I’ve seen in Enid, and I love that. I want to get to know the community and help and protect and serve them.”
Delatorre said he’s looking forward to going through the upcoming police academy, as well, to get the hands-on training and be as prepared as possible for whenever he hits the streets.
Bailey was born in Michigan and raised in Colorado, and has been in Enid for a total of seven years. For the past five years, he’s worked for the city of Enid’s Parks and Recreation Department, adding that he’s looking forward to the new experience with EPD and making a difference.
He said he’s always felt the desire to join law enforcement.
“Especially in the last 10 years, as society has gotten a little more chaotic and more dangerous, I couldn’t ignore the pull any longer to join and to try to help maintain a good law and order,” he said.
With no specific goals in mind yet, Bailey said he’s just thankful to be given the opportunity to be a police officer.
Duran, who spent almost 12 years in El Reno, follows a lot of city pages on social media and said he noticed how much Enid loved public safety.
“That stood out to me,” Duran said, adding that he was surprised at how big Enid is. “I believe that to get better, you always have to be learning and progressing. Enid is just big enough that I can progress in my career, but it’s not too big where you’re not just a number — you’re still a face.”
Duran said he’s looking forward to this new challenge with the career switch.
His five-year plan with EPD is to go into the Investigative Services Division or something similar.
“Something that I can directly help the Enid community,” he said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what I can give and what I can learn from this city.”
