ENID, Okla. — The first-ever “Paint Enid Pink” 5K color run will be held Saturday morning at Crosslin Park in support of breast cancer patients and survivors.
Registration for the color run begins at 6:30 a.m. at the park, and the race will start at 8 a.m.
Runners will first be blasted with pink powder, then with new colors at each mile before again getting hit with pink powder at the finish line.
The registration fee is $25. To register online, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/ Register/?raceId=115324& eventId=517664 by midnight Friday.
Bob Villones, general manager of Williams Media Group and one of the organizers of the color run, said all proceeds from the race will go toward Project 31, an Oklahoma- and faith-based nonprofit support group for breast cancer patients and survivors.
“One-hundred percent of the proceeds from the run goes to Project 31. We don’t make a nickel off the run,” Villones said.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosis among women in the United States, except for skin cancers, according to the American Cancer Society, and there is a 1 in 8 chance that a woman will develop breast cancer sometime in her life.
Villones had participated in a similar event in Arizona, so when Jermaine Wade, co-founder of Zoom Diagnostic Imaging — the title sponsor of the color run — said he wanted to “do something big” for Enid in support of breast cancer patients and survivors, Villones said he jumped on the idea of a color run.
“We were just trying to come up with a concept that we felt would fit in our community, and we are a running community,” he said, “so it was pretty easy for us to decide we wanted to do a run.”
Mandy Choat, senior account manager of Williams Media Group and an organizer of the color run, said after visiting with two-time breast cancer survivor Sarah McLean, founder of Project 31, she knew instantly that the proceeds would go toward Project 31.
Choat said several breast cancer survivors are participating in Paint Enid Pink.
“I’m looking forward to the camaraderie of everyone being there and seeing the support,” she said.
For more information on the color run, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/OK/Enid/PaintEnidPink.
