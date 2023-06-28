ENID, Okla. — Five students received cash for good grades through Security National Bank of Enid’s Pays for A’s program, which is recognizing its 22nd year of honoring area students, according to SNB officials.

“We are proud of the accomplishments of the students in northwest Oklahoma” said April Danahy, senior vice president of corporate communications for SNB.

Report cards drawn for the cash rewards were from Yajaira Camarena, of Longfellow Middle School; Jacqueline Schoonover, of Coolidge Elementary School; Traven Robinson, of Okeene High School; and Samantha Heil, of Chisholm High School. The recipient of a $150 savings account was Brooklyn Morrissette, of Taft High School.

Each student entering the Pays for A’s program at Security National Bank received a free brownie from Chick-fil-A of Enid.

