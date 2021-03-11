ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department graduated five officers Thursday afternoon from the first-ever police academy held at the department.
Jason Guth, Cody Jones, Jeran Jones, Ashley Milton and Cameron Thomas joined the force and swore to defend, enforce and obey the Constitution and the laws of the United States, the state of Oklahoma and the charter and ordinances of the city of Enid. The oath was administered by Judge James Long during the ceremony at Stride Bank Center.
Last April, the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training approved EPD to host police academies, and these five are the first graduates from the EPD academy. Chief Brian O’Rourke said the recruits-turned-officers had a “grueling” time at the academy and said they were excited to wear their uniforms for the first time.
“You are police officers — more importantly, to me you’re Enid police officers,” O’Rourke said to the officers during the ceremony. “Those badges give you great authority. They also come with great responsibility that you have to understand. You’re going to be serving this community — that’s what we do. That’s on the side of our cars: ‘protect and serve,’ that’s our job ... and that’s what we’re going to ask you to do.”
‘That’s what it’s all about: the people’
Guth, a California native, said he’s always had a passion to become a police officer, and after living here for a while and other officers recommended him to join, he finally did it.
He said he wasn’t the biggest fan of studying, but he liked and appreciated the type of learning and how the instructors taught them to “help us grow,” but he said the camaraderie was the best part about the academy.
“If it wasn’t for the relationships I built in the academy, whether it was the instructors and fellow students or officers, I don’t know if it would be nearly as enjoyable or even worth doing it,” Guth said. “That’s what it’s all about: the people — the people we serve and the people we work with. It goes hand in hand.”
His family lives in Southern California, so he’s even more appreciative of his fellow classmates.
“That’s probably the hardest part is not having that support, which is why the greatest thing for me about this whole academy was the relationships that were built because they were my family,” Guth said. “They were my friends. They were the community that I leaned on … and was supported by this whole entire time.”
In a surprise, his little sister flew in from California so someone could be there for him.
Guth’s next step is to get to work and apply his training to the job, starting Friday. He said he’s been told the “real learning doesn’t come until we hit the streets.”
Guth hopes to continue improving on what he’s learned in the academy and eventually bounce around the different divisions in the department to try them all out.
“Just dipping your toes in everything that we can. I feel like once you get stagnant and complacent about even learning or trying new things within the department, that’s when you kind of lose the aspect of enjoying your job,” Guth said. “It’ll be cool to keep things sharp or keep things new and fresh.”
‘Do anything I can to help the department’
For Cody Jones, a Tulsa native, joining law enforcement has been a dream of his since he was a child. He has family members in the military, but he decided to take a similar route and join EPD.
He was brought to Enid by baseball in college, and he said the academy was, like O’Rourke said, “grueling” and “long, but worth it.”
“The instructors were amazing, and all the people they brought in from outside to help us, they were very helpful with everything,” Cody Jones said.
The 28-year-old selected his father to pin his badge onto his shirt because “he’s my hero.”
“He’s been in the military. He’s pushed me to do this, and I just couldn’t choose anybody else — him or my mother … It was one of the two.”
O’Rourke allowed the new officers to have the rest of Thursday afternoon off, but Cody Jones starts work Friday during the B shift.
As for what’s next after he’s completed the FTO stages, he doesn’t have any set goals yet.
“Just see what really fits me and do anything I can do to help the department,” Cody Jones said.
‘A passion for this community’
Jeran Jones said he joined the department to serve his community.
“I just have a passion for this community,” he said. “I’ve lived here for about 15 years, and it’s just where I wound up.”
As a recruit in EPD’s first academy, Jeran Jones said it went smoothly and was “well put together,” with some of his favorite parts being drivers training and firearms training.
“It was interesting,” Jeran Jones said. “It’s a lot of learning stuff like law, and there’s really no way to do that without sitting in the classroom.”
Upon graduating, Jeran Jones said he was excited and is ready to “hit the streets” when he starts the night shift this weekend.
He’s ready to start working as an official officer and wants to see where his talents will take him in the department.
He chose his wife Mallory to pin his badge at the ceremony because of how supportive she’s been throughout their life together, including when he was in the Army.
“She has been the person who’s been there for me from the start,” Jeran Jones said. “We’ve been together for 14 years and married for 10 … There really wasn’t anyone else to pick — she’s the No. 1.”
‘By the grace of God, here I am’
After taking a criminal justice course in high school, Milton fell in love with it, and after she had her son — fittingly named Justice, though the name came before she joined EPD — she decided to apply for a position with the department.
She was in the academy for around 20 “challenging” weeks, and she said she couldn’t have done it without the community, her “guys,” her family, close friends and a lot of prayer.
“I feel extremely grateful and blessed (about graduating),” she said while holding her son after the ceremony, “and by the grace of God, here I am.”
Her mother and son were there to pin her badge and said her mom has been her cheerleader for her entire life.
“She is my biggest support system — and she literally was a cheerleader in high school — but regardless of what it was, she was always there, and she’s always been there,” Milton said. “I felt that this is such a monumental moment for me, I wanted to take the time to honor her and her support for me throughout the years.”
“It’s a lot more fun to cheer for your own,” her mother said of being there for Milton.
Milton said she feels that she has grown and matured now that she has graduated from the academy and is as prepared as she can be “before going to the streets.”
She eventually wants to do investigative work in the department, but before she gets to that, she wants to prepare herself as best as she can in her other divisions.
‘Protector at heart’
Thomas, an Enid native, had plans to join the Marine Corps after graduating from Oklahoma State University, but he decided to come back to his hometown after his mother passed away in 2019 for his father, who adopted him when Thomas was 18 and was at the ceremony to pin the badge on him.
“When (my mom) passed away, my perspective on family changed dramatically, and I decided I don’t want to be gone and away from people that care about me, so I’m kind of trying to do the same thing that I wanted to do and blend my family into being able to be here.”
The husband and father of two said he has always been, even growing up, a “protector at heart,” so becoming a police officer was a no-brainer.
“Being able to do that as a job for the masses settles me,” Thomas said.
He always enjoyed learning and schooling, but said the months-long academy was “testing.”
“I just took it as an opportunity to keep learning,” Thomas said. “I think it was very beneficial.”
Like Guth, Thomas enjoyed going through the academy with his fellow officers and said if he had to go through it alone, he wouldn’t have done it.
His favorite part about the academy was the firearms training and he has experience as a coach, so Guth, patting him on the back, said Thomas is “the next firearms instructor, right here.”
Thomas said he hopes to take more classes from Lt. Warren Wilson, former SWAT team leader, lieutenant of the training division and current firearms instructor, and has talked about potentially trying to join SWAT during his time with the department.
He wants to, along with Guth, find time to make it to extra training, always looking for an opportunity to learn more.
“We’re in a new environment where we’re not looked at the same way, and instead of complaining about it, we’re here to change things if they need to be changed,” Thomas said.
