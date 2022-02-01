ENID, Okla. — The National Committee for Quality Assurance recently announced that five Integris Health Family Care Clinic successfully earned Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition renewal.
According to a press release from Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, the clinics were initially recognized for using evidence-based, patient-centered processes that focus on highly coordinated care and long-term, participative relationships.
The facilities that received the PMCH Certificate of Recognition renewal are Integris Family Care Enid (Charles Jantzen, D.O., and Tiffanie Anderson, APRN); Integris Internal Medicine Enid (Christopher A. Shearer, D.O.); Integris Family Physicians (Dustin Baylor, M.D.); Integris Northwest Family Medicine Clinic (Jon Mills, D.O., and Adrienne Hernandez, APRN); and Integris Family First Enid (Christi Erford, APRN).
“I’m excited that our hard work has paid dividends in our being certified as a patient-centered medical home," Shearer said. "This allows us to provide more comprehensive and efficient cost-effective care to our patients in a single setting. We look forward to partnering with our patients in Enid to improve their health."
The NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home is a model of primary care that combines teamwork and information technology to improve care and patients' experience of care and reduce costs, the release states. Medical homes foster ongoing partnerships between patients and their personal clinicians instead of approaching care as the sum of episodic office visits.
Each patient's care is overseen by clinician-led care teams that coordinate treatment across the health care system, according to the release, and research shows that medical homes can lead to higher quality and lower costs and can improve patient and provider reported experiences of care.
