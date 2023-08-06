COVINGTON — Five Enid residents were admitted to OU Medical Center after a one-vehicle wreck at 9:35 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, on Oklahoma 74, 3.5 miles south of this Garfield County town, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Myra Vega Hernandez, 35, was driving a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee north on Oklahoma 74 when she fell asleep, overcorrected and departed the road to the right, with the vehicle rolling two times and coming to rest on its wheels, according to OHP.
One of her passengers, Yolanda Rivera, 19, was ejected an unknown distance and admitted in critical condition with internal trunk injuries, the report states. Three children, ages 1, 8 and 11, were admitted in stable condition for their injuries. Hernandez was admitted in stable condition with head and trunk injuries, while another passenger, Rodrigo Miranda Perez, 42, refused treatment at the hospital, according to the report. All were transported by Miller EMS.
The condition of the driver was listed on the report as sleepy, and the cause of the collision was inattentive driving. Seat belts were equipped and in use by Perez and two of the children. The third child was secured in a child restraint.
Both northbound and southbound lanes of Oklahoma 74 were closed for a time following the collision, according to the OHP.
