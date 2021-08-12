ENID, Okla. — A 28-year-old Enid man was sentenced to life imprisonment, with all but 35 years suspended, for his role in the 2019 death of 41-year-old Diana Aide Baez.
Luis Octavio Macias pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony on Thursday, receiving a life sentence with all but 35 years suspended for the former and 20 years for the latter.
Macias’ sentences will run concurrently along with an April 2019 second-degree rape charge he pleaded guilty to in May, for which he received 10 years. He also will receive credit for time he already has served.
Macias is the fourth of five people — and second this week — who have pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder and conspiracy charges.
Leoncio Hernandez, 35, pleaded guilty to the charges Aug. 5 and received a life sentence, with all but 31 years suspended, on one count of first-degree murder and 10 years for one count of conspiracy to commit a felony on Wednesday.
Cory Mike Sanchez, 32, pleaded guilty to the charges on July 29 and received a life sentence, with all but 35 years suspended, for one count of first-degree murder and 10 years for a count of conspiracy to commit a felony.
Eva Meraz-Corral, 49, pleaded guilty on June 4 and was sentenced to life with all but 30 years suspended for the first-degree murder count and 10 years for the count of conspiracy to commit a felony.
Baez was stabbed and beaten at her home on West Pine on Sept. 11, 2019, and died three days later at OU Medical Center. Children who were home the night Baez was attacked told Enid Police Department officers that masked men forced their way inside, attacked their mother and fled before police arrived.
According to a September 2019 News & Eagle article, Meraz-Corral told police she was responsible for the attack on Baez. Meraz-Corral contacted someone in Mexico in reference to Baez and was told to contact Hernandez. She said she met Hernandez at his home on Meadowbrook and told him she didn’t want Baez “to be pretty anymore.”
Hernandez said he spoke with two people in Mexico, including the one Meraz-Corral spoke with, and passed along her request to Sanchez and Macias, according to court documents.
Police received a tip on Sept. 12 that Macias was the person who committed the crime against Baez, according to court documents. The tipster said their son heard this from Macias’ juvenile brother, who said the attack was done because Baez “couldn’t keep her mouth shut.”
Another tipster told police on Sept. 16 that they knew Macias, who lived at a residence on East Birch where a party was held on Sept. 10.
The tipster said Meraz-Corral entered a room with Hernandez, and when they came out, Hernandez told everyone to leave. According to an affidavit filed in the case, the last thing the tipster heard was Macias saying they “had to go take care of something,” noting that Macias was wearing blue Nike Jordan Air shoes, which matched a description given by one of Baez’ children and Macias’ juvenile brother.
The tipster said they saw Macias in Garber on Sept. 12, and Macias made a comment that he needed to go burn some evidence, according to court documents.
Macias’ juvenile brother was interviewed on Sept. 18 and told police that Macias told him on Sept. 14 or 15 that he and another person broke into a woman’s house and beat her, but when the boy asked Macias why, Macias didn’t answer.
On Sept. 18, police interviewed a woman who said three people were responsible for the attack on Baez. She said Macias, Sanchez and Michael Huerta returned to the home on East Birch with their clothes covered in blood, which they discarded into a bag, according to court documents.
An EPD detective noted a bag was found at the residence during a search, and contained clothing, a knife, a pipe with a flashlight on the end of it, a red mask, a black mask and a notepad that appeared to be a checklist of the items that were located inside the home.
Huerta’s next court date is scheduled for Sept. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.