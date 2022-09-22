ENID, Okla. — The 20th annual 4RKids Walk to help raise money and awareness for people with special needs will be Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 710 Overland Trail.
The walk will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to honor individuals with special needs, past and present. It is a family-friendly event, and everyone is welcome. There will be food trucks, rides and carnival games.
“This is our 20th anniversary and we are really excited about our 4RKids Walk," said Rachel McVay, executive director. "The support and donations from our community help us expand our services to people with special needs.”
The 4RKids Foundation was founded in Enid in 2003 by a small group of parents and educators of children and adults with special needs. They recognized there was a need in Garfield County and in Northwest Oklahoma for more services and opportunities for people with developmental disabilities. Their mission is to promote awareness and to provide vocational, educational and social/recreational opportunities for children and adults with special needs. They pursue these goals in enterprises like 4RKids Mini Golf, 2nd Story Gift Shop and the 2nd Story Employment Center, all located at 710 Overland Trail.
“We also recycle paper and cardboard along with shredding paper,” McVay said. “This has been a very good project for us, and we hope it helps us expand our services.”
