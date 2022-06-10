ENID, Okla. — 4RKids will be hosting its annual Mini Golf Tournament Fundraiser on Friday, June 24, from 5 to 9 p.m. at 4RKids Mini Golf.
Proceeds from the event will go to the 4RKids Foundation in Enid.
The tournament is billed as a family-friendly event and open to the entire community.
Players will be divided by age and winners will be scored after completion of the 18-hole miniature gold course. Cost to enter is $5 per player or $20 for a group of 4 and players can enter the event at any point.
This year the tournament is being held in honor of Sam Justice, a longtime 4RKids volunteer.
Someone looking to become a sponsor can do so for $200.
For more information call (580) 237-7890 or email jsoles@4rkids.com.
