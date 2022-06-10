ENID, Okla. — 4RKids will be hosting its annual Mini Golf Tournament Fundraiser on Friday, June 24, from 5 to 9 p.m. at 4RKids Mini Golf.

Proceeds from the event will go to the 4RKids Foundation in Enid.

The tournament is billed as a family-friendly event and open to the entire community.

Players will be divided by age and winners will be scored after completion of the 18-hole miniature gold course. Cost to enter is $5 per player or $20 for a group of 4 and players can enter the event at any point.

This year the tournament is being held in honor of Sam Justice, a longtime 4RKids volunteer.

Someone looking to become a sponsor can do so for $200.

For more information call (580) 237-7890 or email jsoles@4rkids.com.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

King is an intern reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Hope? Send an email to hking@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you