ENID, Okla. — 4RKids Foundation will host its fifth annual Mini Golf Tournament next weekend.
Held in honor of Sam Justice, a long-time supporter of 4RKids who is involved through Enid Moose Lodge, the tournament will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at 4RKids Mini Golf, 710 Overland Trail.
All ages are welcome, and players will be divided by age group and can enter as individuals or as part of a team. The cost to enter the tournament is $5 for a single player and $20 for a team of four.
Normally, prices for mini golf are $7 per person for one to three people, $6.50 per person for four to seven people, $6 per person for eight to 17 people and $5 per person for a group of 18 or more.
First- and second-place individual winners will receive $50 and $25, respectively, and the prizes for first- and second-place for teams will be $100 and $50, respectively, said 4RKids Mini Golf Retail Manager Jessica Soles.
Winners will be reached by phone, and scores for the tournament will be posted online, 4RKids Executive Director Tricia Mitchell said.
KOFM also will be at the tournament for giveaways.
All of the proceeds raised during the tournament will benefit 4RKids, which provides employment opportunities to adults with developmental disabilities and support and outreach to their families and supports local enrichment opportunities for the developmentally disabled, including Miracle League and Special Olympics.
“Basically, the tournament gets the awareness out that this is a community place. It is open for everyone,” Soles said. “The support that we receive from the tournament and daily golf games that the community plays here goes back into the 2nd Story Employment Center for the individuals with special needs.”
For more information on the tournament, call 4RKids Mini Golf at (580) 237-7888.
