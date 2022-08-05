ENID, Okla. — 4RKids is seeking teams and sponsors for its 20th annual Walk 4RKids on Sept. 24, 2022.
All proceeds from the event go to support the 4RKids Foundation, which works to serve children and adults with special needs.
Teams are formed in honor of an individual with special needs, and members work to raise money for their teams. 4RKids states its mission is to promote community awareness of individuals with special needs, provide vocational, educational, social and recreational opportunities for children and adults with special needs.
4RKids is looking for corporate sponsors. Sponsorship levels range from $250 to $5,000 with benefits that equally range.
To set up a team, go to https://www.4rkids.com/ or go to 710 Overland Trail to fill out the forms in person. To become a sponsor, call (580) 237-7890 or email rmcvay@4rkids.com.
The event will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 24 at 710 Overland Trail.
Wristbands will be $5 for children and $10 for adult. Carnival rides, games, pony rides, a petting zoo and food will be available.
