ENID, Okla. — The Northern Oklahoma Resource Center of Enid’s parents group is dissolving and donating its remaining funds to 4RKids of Enid.
NORCE’s Parents and Guardians Association carried out its final task as an organization Saturday by presenting an $8,000 check to 4RKids during a tour of the latter’s facility.
“4RKids is thrilled about this donation,” 4RKids board member Doug Parker said. “We understood what these parents were trying to do when they set up PGA. Now that it is closing down, we are happy to continue that legacy to do everything we can for the community.”
Ten years ago, NORCE closed its doors, but the PGA formed to support its previous residents and is continuing its mission to support those with developmental disabilities.
“We think this money is being donated to a very good cause,” said Marcellius Bell, board member of PGA. “It’s hard to accept that the PGA is going out. But it’s good that 4RKids is here.”
The closure of NORCE PGA brought together two unlikely friends, both involved with NORCE in different capacities — Marcellius Bell and Samantha Galloway, deputy director and chief of staff and operations of Oklahoma Department of Human Services.
“When I met Marcellius, his brother, Craig, was living in the NORCE facility,” Galloway said. “It was facing closure, and the decision was complex, emotional and had a very real impact for hundreds of families, including Marcellius’.”
Bell was fighting to keep the facility open for his brother, while Galloway was working to close it and move residents to community-based homes to receive care. Despite their differing viewpoints, Galloway said they recognized the good in each other, and acknowledged they were fighting for the same people, according to a press release from DHS.
“Ultimately, the facility closed, but Marcellius and I grew close,” she said. “He even orchestrated a vote to have me inducted as an honorary member of the NORCE PGA.”
NORCE was previously on Willow, where Greer Center is now. The former facility housed dually diagnosed people with intellectual and behavioral diagnoses.
NORCE opened in 1904, serving thousands of individuals, many of whom lived in the facility for decades.
