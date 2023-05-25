4RKids Foundation announces its Laughter & Lyrics Fundraiser benefiting 4RKids Foundation on Aug. 26 at Chisholm Trail Pavilion.
This family friendly event features a night of dueling pianos and comedian Jamie Campbell. Pre-purchase tickets by Aug. 25 at https://www.4rkids.com/fundraisers.
4RKids Foundation uses community events to promote awareness of individuals with special needs and provides vocational, educational and social/recreational opportunities for children and adults with special needs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.