In honor of Sam Justice, 4RKids will be have its annual mini golf tournament fundraiser on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
It will be an all-day event from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 4RKids Mini Golf, 710 Overland Trail. Proceeds will benefit the 4RKids Foundation.
The mini golf tournament is open to anyone in the community. Children and families play anytime between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Adult drinks available for purchase from 8-11 p.m.
Participants may play as individuals or as teams. Players will be divided by age group. Winners will place based on the final score after completion of the 18-hole miniature golf course. Winners will be announced on Monday. The cost to enter the tournament is $5 per player or $20 for a group of four. Players can enter at any point during the event.
For more information on the tournament, visit the 4RKids Facebook page, website www.4rkids.com or call 4RKids Mini Golf at (580) 237-7888.
Since its conception in 2003, the 4RKids Foundation’s mission is to promote community awareness of individuals with developmental disabilities and to provide vocational, educational and social/recreational opportunities for children and adults with special needs in Northwest Oklahoma.
