ENID, Okla. — A diamond intended for a prize at 4RKids' annual Champagne & Diamonds fundraiser still is missing.
Those attending the Feb. 24 fundraiser at Stride Bank Center were able to select a champagne flute off a table supervised by staff. Each flute but one had a cubic zirconia stone in it, while one contained a real diamond worth $7,500.
Mead Jewelry provided the stone for the event and had someone on hand to verify the diamond. It was not turned in at the event.
“The lost diamond has still not been found,” said Brooke Langley, 4RKids program director.
4RKids Executive Director Rachel McVay said the fundraiser was a big success, but they still hope the diamond turns up.
“We are still hopeful a participant who forgot to have their stone checked Friday night will go to Mead Jewelry to see if they are the winner,” she said.
4RKids is a nonprofit promoting awareness and offering opportunities for children and adults with special needs.
McVay said the next fundraiser will be a mini golf tournament March 25 at the 4RKids miniature golf course at 710 Overland Trail.
The tournament will feature different age brackets starting at 8 a.m. for family fun and ending at 11 p.m. after the adult bracket. The tournament is in honor of Sam Justice, a long time supporter of 4RKids.
The winner of the adult category will receive a free year membership for a couple at Pheasant Run Golf course, including golf cart.
For more information on how to enter the tournament, call (580) 237-7888 or go play a round of miniature golf to get the details.
