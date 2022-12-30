ENID, Okla. — Staff and volunteers at 4RKids returned from their Christmas break earlier this week to discover a pipe had burst and left an inch and a half of water on their laser studio and gift shop floors.
The water also damaged sheetrock on the walls near the floor.
“Most things on the floor in these rooms were ruined,” retail manager Jessica Soles said Friday as cleanup efforts continued.
She said 4RKids has been closed four days because of the damage, so it has affected their gift shop and miniature golf revenue.
They are most concerned about their laser printer and are waiting for it to be checked by the person who operates it.
4RKids is a nonprofit organization for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities. 4RKids provides vocational, educational,and social/recreational opportunities its clients.
Executive Director Rachel McVay said they are expecting an insurance adjuster on Saturday to give them an estimate of the damages.
“This would be a good time for our patrons and customers to check out our on-line gift shop or to think about a donation,” she said.
The online gift shop is at www.4rkids.com.
She says they have Valentine's Day inventory coming soon.
Soles said the gift shop and the mini golf are open and they have their Christmas inventory on sale at half price.
“We’ve moved things around so you can see all our inventory,” she said.
McVay said 4RKids has spent a considerable amount of time and hard work remodeling the rooms.
“I guess we’ll do it again,” she said.
4RKids is located at 710 Overland Trail. The phone number is (580) 237-7890.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.