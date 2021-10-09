ENID, Okla. — The founder of the 4RKids Foundation has been appointed as interim director of the organization.
The 4RKids board of directors appointed Barbara Whinery, who founded 4RKids in 2003 with Bret Whinery, as interim director, according to a press release from 4RKids on Friday afternoon.
Whinery replaces former executive director Tricia Mitchell, though the release doesn’t give a reason for Mitchell’s departure. Messages left with 4RKids and Mitchell on Friday were not returned.
“I am honored by the trust of the board and will do my utmost to lead the agency during this time of transition,” Whinery said in the release. “We will be following our succession plan and seeking a new director through a well-planned hiring process.”
Ramey Holston, board president, said in the release the board of directors has “complete confidence” in Whinery’s ability to lead them through the process of hiring a new director.
“The board is behind her 100% and will be directly involved in selection of the new executive director,” Holsten said.
Anybody interested in applying for the position can direct inquiries to bwhinery@4rkids.com.
